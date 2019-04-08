Wawa Day 2019: Here's When You can Score a Free Coffee

The old trope goes something like this: Think how much money you could save if you didn’t go out to buy coffee every day! Well, on Thursday, if you live near a Wawa, you can have your coffee and drink it for free, too.

This Thursday, April 11 is the annual Wawa Day — or as freebie lovers prefer to call it, Wawa Free Coffee Day — this year in honor of the beloved convenience store chain’s 55th anniversary. The brand says it will offer a free self-serve coffee — up to 24-ounces in size — to all customers at all of its over 800 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. The brand expects to give away over 2 million cups of coffee in all.

April is a busy month for Wawa. A couple of weeks ago, the chain also announced it is running a “Hoagies for Hope” campaign throughout April, selling a special Broad Street Meatball sandwich made in collaboration with James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov at over a dozen select locations in Center City Philadelphia, with the proceeds going to charity. The program is in conjunction with Solomonov’s acclaimed, charity-focused deli, The Rooster, which will also be serving the hoagie.

Speaking of which, if you are looking for some entertainment with your free coffee, you can drop into the world’s largest Wawa location at 6th and Chestnut Streets in Philadelphia on April 11 at 9:30am to see Wawa’s Culinary Manager, Chef Farley Kaiser, face off against Chef Solomonov in a live “Chef Showdown” to see who can make more of these Broad Street Meatballs in five minutes.

Meanwhile, if speeches are more your speed, Eater Philadelphia says that the Independence Mall Wawa located at 150 S. Independence Mall West will feature Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens pouring the day’s first cup of coffee while Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will give a speech about Wawa’s impact on the city. Both options sound exciting, really. No judgment.