Wawa Launches Catering Service

One of the main qualities that sets Wawa apart from other large convenience store chains is that, unlike other big names in the industry (sorry, 7-Eleven), Wawa has always had surprisingly good food — from hoagies to soups to drinks. So if some other convenience store brands said they had started offering catering services, you might tell them to stick to selling gas, but for Wawa, the choice actually makes plenty of sense.

Beginning this week, Wawa has announced that customers in Center City Philadelphia and "its immediate surrounding neighborhoods" can get custom menus of Wawa food and drinks for "events of all sizes" — whether it’s "the boardroom, the backyard, or wherever your next major event may take place." Once your order is placed, the chain will not only deliver to your door but also get everything set up for you thanks to their "catering associates." The brand suggests that "breakfast, lunch, and snacking options" are all available. Weddings aren’t specifically mentioned, but why not at least ask?

"Time and time again we hear from our wonderful customers how much they would love to host a party, corporate gathering or even receptions using their Wawa favorites! We are thrilled to now be able to offer this Wawa experience right into the homes, offices, and social spaces of our hometown customers with a fully customized experience," Steve Hackett, Wawa’s Catering & Delivery Project Manager, said in a statement. "At Wawa, we believe we exist to go beyond filling orders to fulfill the lives of our customers, every day. With this new catering and delivery offer, we are thrilled to take the next step in that commitment and be a part of even more customers’ lives in an entirely new way."

Making things even easier, customers can set up their catering simply by going to WawaCatering.com. A quick glance of the website shows some obvious choices — coffee to-go and hoagie boxes — but you can also opt for a surprising number of "hot bar" options like a make-your-own meatball sub bar or a mac & cheese bar that serves 16.

A Wawa spokesperson said that, for now, the brand is focused on expanding throughout Philadelphia but that "more areas are to come in the future." Sounds like Sheetz may have to watch its back!