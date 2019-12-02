Wawa Is Releasing Three New Beers and Bringing Back Its Coffee Stout

Image zoom Wawa

If you've ever questioned fans' devotion to Wawa, the release of the beloved convenience store chain's first-ever beer last December once again proved the lengths that people will go to for the brand… literally. The debut of Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee Stout from Aston, Pennsylvania's 2SP Brewing Company caused lines with wait times up to two hours. If you missed it, good news: That coffee stout is coming back will larger distribution this time around, meaning it should be easier to find than before. But if proving your fandom with lines is your thing, don't worry: Wawa and 2SP are also collaborating on three new beers, and those limited releases will be trickier to score—in part because they'll be spread across the East Coast, the first time Wawa has sold its beers outside of its home state of Pennsylvania.

For 2019, Winter Reserve Coffee Stout is coming back, debuting this Friday, December 6 at 4 p.m. at the Wawa in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania—location of last year's launch. But that event is the first of a five date Wawa "Brew Tour" that also includes stops in Virginia and Florida—and those two out-of-state dates feature their own unique brews, collaboration with local breweries.

Debuting alongside Winter Reserve Coffee Stout on Friday will be Reserve Reserve, billed as "an English Style Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Weller Bourbon Barrels for nine months" resulting in a 10 percent ABV brew with "robust flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and bourbon, all balanced out by Wawa's exclusive blend of reserve coffee." These two beers will also be found at the Brew Tour's two other Pennsylvania stops at the 2SP Brewery on December 7 at 11 a.m. and at the grand opening of the new Wawa in Middletown Township on December 12 at 10 a.m. Additionally, cans of Winter Reserve Coffee Stout will be sold at select beer retailers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, while bottles of Reserve Reserve can be found in more limited quantities at select retailers in just Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Then, on December 13, the tour heads to Virginia where 2SP collaborated with Hardywood Park—a Virginia brewery renowned for its flavored stouts. The resulting 6 percent ABV beer—Coffee Cake Reserve Stout—is described as a "breakfast beer [that] combines Wawa's Winter Reserve Coffee with an oatmeal stout and vanilla bean, cinnamon spice, and brown sugar to create a flavor of freshly dipped coffee cake." The launch event will take place at the Wawa at 3100 N. Boulevard in Richmond, but the beer will be sold while supplies last in Wawa locations across the city.

Finally, after a two-month hiatus, the Brew Tour will conclude on February 20 in Tampa, Florida, where Wawa and 2SP will release their final beer, Snowbird Reserve Vanilla Porter—a collaboration with Coppertail Brewing. "Brewed for our Florida friends who enjoy a sweet cup of Cuban Coffee, Snowbird Reserve is a robust porter with sweetness derived from malted barley, intensified by Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee and balanced by a hint of vanilla," the brand writes. This brew will launch at the store at 3660 W. Gandy Blvd. but will be available in Wawa locations throughout the state.

"Collaborating with our neighbors at Wawa in 2018 was a truly special experience and we are beyond thrilled to be bringing the collaboration back for its second year—but in a bigger, better, and more bad ass way," Michael Contreras, director of sales and marketing for 2SP Brewing Company, said in the announcement. "Our friends at Hardywood and Coppertail are almost bigger fans of Wawa than we are and have been long time friends of ours. It didn't take a rocket scientist to see something special was brewing the second we got those beer nerds in a room with Wawa's Coffee Guru, Michael Mclaughlin."

Beyond free beer samples, all five stops will also feature Brew Tour t-shirts for the first 100 customers. Or if you just want to find out where you can grab a can or a bottle, the official Brew Tour website lists all the locations where all four beers can be found.