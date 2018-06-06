‘The Quest of Alain Ducasse’ Documentary Reveals the Inner Workings of One of the World's Best Chefs

On June 18, the world will be invited to join one of our era’s greatest chefs, Alain Ducasse, on a culinary adventure. The Quest of Alain Ducasse follows the chef—who has 18 Michelin stars to his name—as he gears up to open Ore, the first restaurant inside of the palace of Versailles.

In this exclusive clip from the documentary, Ducasse and his staff try some of the final dishes that will be served at the restaurant. The staff gathers in a tight circle around Ducasse, looking almost awestruck as they present him with a divine-looking tart topped with rows of bright red raspberries and a perfectly cooked duck and vegetable dish.

In the background, someone asks Ducasse if all great chefs are artists. He seems to disagree with the idea, contending instead that what makes a great chef is actually his or her work ethic, not a natural gift.

“It’s 95 percent hard work, 5 percent talent,” he answers.

However, he’s quick to point out that some days require all the talent the chefs can muster—and that day, the day when he and his team is sampling the dishes that will be served at Versailles, is one of those moments.

Soon, another staff member presents Ducasse with several more dishes, and the chef quips, “We’ve had worse,” but it’s hard to tell if he’s joking or not. His standards are likely impossibly high, so even the best food we’ve ever tasted is probably only passable in his book.

Moments later, while trying a chocolate dessert, Ducasse explains why the dish isn’t quite right for the restaurant. While it hits all the perfect notes—“fatty, soft and sweet,” which “most people prefer,” in a dessert—Ore doesn’t have to “please most people.” Instead, Ducasse explains to his team, the restaurant should “create peaks,” and “convince customers that this food is good.”

At the end, Ducasse gives the final word on what will be served on the restaurant’s opening night. You’ll just have to watch the documentary to find out which dishes he chose—and what the world thought of the food.

The Quest of Alain Ducasse opens on June 8.