Watch 100 People Try Their First Raw Oyster

In A Moveable Feast, Hemingway famously wrote, "As I ate the oysters with their strong taste of the sea and their faint metallic taste that the cold white wine washed away...I lost the empty feeling and began to be happy." Well, that's great for Hemingway, but it's definitely not the oyster-eating experience that the 100 people in this video had, trying oysters for the first time.

Before eating oyster, they described them with some very colorful terms which, if you're about the eat lunch (especially if that lunch is a half-dozen oysters) you may want to drop this in your "check out later" folder. Sure, some of the people in the video really enjoy the taste of oyster, but others look like they aren't so thrilled as soon as it hits their mouths.

If you fall into the camp of people who really enjoy the taste of raw oysters, you can find our list of America's best oyster bars here. Plus, when you're at one of the oyster bars, you can learn more about the oysters offered with this free app, which is basically a Pokédex for oysters. It tells you everything you need to know about the kinds of oysters on the menu. You can even find your own favorite method of oyster preparation here.

The oyster-eating video comes from WatchCut Video, a YouTube channel that specializes in this kind of thing: cut-together videos of a bunch of different people in similar situations. Their Keep it 100 series is full of videos of 100 people really putting themselves out there. There's an occasionally cringe-worthy video of Americans trying British accents, a video of people sharing their biggest turn-ons, and, especially entertainingly, a video of people sharing their favorite insults.

Of course if you're not into raw oysters, there are plenty of other ways to prepare them.