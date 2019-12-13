All the New Restaurants Coming to Walt Disney World Resort in 2020 (So Far)

Image zoom Disney Parks

A couple of months ago, Disney Parks announced that it would be significantly increasing the number of vegetarian and meat-free foods on offer at its theme parks and resorts, at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. By the time it finishes rolling out all of its new foods, drinks, desserts and snacks, The Mouse said that its visitors would have more than 400 new menu items to choose from, and all of them are made without dairy, eggs, honey, or meat.

That might've been the biggest food news out of the Disneyverse this year—but that was before it announced its plans to give Epcot a serious glow-up, as well as the arrival of several new restaurants in both Epcot and Hollywood Studios. “We are in the middle of what will be the largest transformation of any Disney park ever,” Epcot Vice President Melissa Valiquette told Florida Today. “It's a multiyear transformation and the future is really bright here at Epcot.”

Part of that transformation includes opening Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, a ride that makes visitors feel like they've been shrunken down to the size of everyone's favorite rodent chef, and they get a rat's eye view of Gusteau's Parisian restaurant. Le Creperie de Paris is also expected to open in the park's renovated Paris pavilion sometime in 2020.

On top of that, three more restaurants are scheduled to open in the not-too-distant future; two new Epcot eateries and a new BBQ joint in Hollywood Studios are both on the calendar for next year.

Image zoom Disney Parks

First, the Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue is the newest fast-casual concept coming to The American Adventure in Epcot and, true to that All-American location, the menu is expected to focus on a wide range of barbecue styles from across the U.S., including Texas beef brisket, Kansas City smoked chicken, Memphis dry-rub ribs, and North Carolina chopped pork. (Yes, there are plant-based options as well.) The center of the outdoor seating area will be dominated by a large smoker, just in case your mouth wasn't already watering after reading the word "Barbecue."

Image zoom Disney Parks

Space 220 will also be...landing or, uh, maybe taking off next to Epcot's Mission: SPACE shuttle simulator. Diners will board an elevator that takes them (or, you know, pretends to take them) 220 miles above planet Earth. The restaurant promises to offer "offer incredible celestial views" from the kind of vantage point that few non-astronauts get to see. Disney has not released the restaurant's menu, but it has promised "a spinning wall of produce" that showcases some of the fresh ingredients used in the Space 220 kitchen.

Image zoom Disney Parks

And finally, Roundup Rodeo BBQ is a new family-friendly table-service restaurant that will open in Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios. The restaurant promises an immersive experience, along with a legit who's who of Disney Pixar characters. "Upon entering Andy's backyard, guests are magically transformed to the size of a toy, surrounded by toys and playsets scattered throughout the area," the Disney Parks Blog said. "And soon, guests will discover that a new play area has been set up – and this time, it's a rodeo!"

Menu details haven't been released for this eatery either, but the BBQ in its name is probably a tip-off as to what visitors can expect.

We'd say that Disney may not have any more surprises in store before the end of this year, but come on, it's Disney: the company is practically made of surprises.