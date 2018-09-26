Walmart’s 40-Ounce Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Here for Fall Beverage Fanatics

Love it or hate it, Pumpkin Spice Season is upon us. Of course, we can quibble over whether or not PSLs should hit coffee shop menus in the thick of August or why they’re even popular to begin with, but let’s face it: The demand for cinnamon-y, nutmeg-y, gourd-inspired products will always arise every autumn. And if there’s just no getting enough fall flavor in your diet during this time of year, Walmart has you covered. For anyone really in the mood for an iced PSL, the retailer is selling 40-ounce bottles of pre-made Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

The limited-edition bottle looks pretty much like an enlarged version of the usual pre-bottled Starbucks drinks you see in the grocery store—just, you know, about five times bigger. And make some room in your refrigerator, because this sucker has to be chilled. Not only are these high-volume containers indulgent, they’re also financially practical. A 40-ounce bottle of PSL sells for just $4.53. Considering an iced grande Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks will set you back about $5.50, that’s like getting six PSLs for less than the price of one.

According to a Walmart representative, the bottles are currently available in most Walmart stores and will remain in stock through Thanksgiving. Whether or not you choose to abide by the serving size (8 ounces) or indulge in a forty of fall’s favorite drink in one sitting is up to you. But for the first time, the option's there.

In other Starbucks PSL developments, the company released its own tips (courtesy of its autumnally-included support group the Leaf Rakers Society) to get a healthier pumpkin spice fix. And we also explored the option of adding a PSL to your post-workout routine in the wake of Starbucks' release of its own vegan protein drinks. The comparison might surprise you.