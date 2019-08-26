9 Incredible Deals on KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and Vitamix at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

Labor Day is just around the corner, and whether you plan on celebrating the unofficial end of summer with a cookout, a day at the beach, or a long weekend camping, you won’t want to miss one of our favorite parts of the holiday weekend: Labor Day sales.

This weekend (and the days leading up to it) is a great time to save on all sorts of kitchen appliances and cookware — and some of the best deals we’ve seen so far are from Walmart. As part of its week-long pre-Labor Day sale, the retail giant is offering extra-low prices across all departments, including beauty, electronics, and (our favorite) kitchen and home goods. Plus, orders over $35 receive free two-day shipping or free NextDay delivery.

RELATED: Get Up to 65% Off Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Vitamix and More at Sur La Table’s Epic Summer Sale

Now’s your moment to take advantage of deep discounts on investment-worthy appliances, like the Instant Pot LUX60 V3, a Vitamix blender, or Cuisinart food processors. Or gear up for fall baking with a KitchenAid stand mixer or this 28-piece Pyrex Easy Grab Bake and Store Set. There’s something for everyone!

Walmart’s incredible sale lasts throughout the week and into the long weekend — but we know these deals will go fast! Browse through the entire shopping event here, and check out some of the best kitchen buys we’ve found, below.

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $49 (originally $99); walmart.com

Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $100 (originally $185); walmart.com

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $300 (originally $430); walmart.com

Vitamix S30 S-Series Blender

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $299 (originally $400); walmart.com

Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $160 (originally $220); walmart.com

Lodge Logic Seasoned Cast Iron 12-Inch Skillet

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $20 (originally $40); walmart.com

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $149 (originally $229); walmart.com

Pyrex Easy Grab 28-Piece Bake and Store Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $35 (originally $52); walmart.com

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $60 (originally $99); walmart.com