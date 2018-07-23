Walmart's Instant Pot Discount Is Even Better Than Prime Day's

Attention everyone who missed out on Prime Day’s massive Instant Pot sale: You have another chance to snag one of these nifty gadgets (it's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, and rice cooker, and sears and sautés all in one). From now until Wednesday, July 25, Walmart is selling the 6-quart Instant Pot Lux for just $49 (down from $79)—less than what it was going for during Amazon Prime Day.

As you may already know, there are two different versions of the Instant Pot: The Duo and the Lux. The Lux is the original Instant Pot, and offers just one pressure setting (high), while the Duo includes a low-pressure setting. It might not seem like a big difference—and for most people, it probably won’t be—but it means that the Lux can't make desserts like cheesecake, and it can’t make yogurt either.

We've written about the Instant Pot pretty extensively, but here's a little refresher on some of the (many, many) ways you can use it: It takes the effort out of achieving creamy risotto (or whips up light and fluffy grains in less than 10 minutes, depending on the settings), makes juicy, tender spareribs, steams vegetables to a crisp-tender, and can prepare hearty stews.

If you secretly want to be the type of person who cooks batches of food on Sundays for the following week—from chili and pulled pork to a whole chicken—but you’re on a tight schedule, using an Instant Pot is kind of like working alongside a very quiet, efficient sous chef. After you add your ingredients and pick a setting, you're free to go about your business until dinner is ready.

Of course, there are a few tricks you should know if you plan to buy any type of slow cooker. For instance, you should always sauté onions and garlic before adding them to the pot. You can read more about the 5 things every slow cooker owner should know, here.