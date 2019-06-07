Walmart Will Deliver Groceries Right into Your Fridge

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

Grocery delivery cuts out a lot of the legwork, but it doesn’t necessarily cut out all of the legwork. When the groceries get dumped off at your house, you still have to put them away. And of course, no matter how lazy you’re feeling, you must make sure those fridge and freezer items get put away ASAP. But starting this fall, Walmart is going to put an end to that final problem. The retail giant has announced what’s been billed as a “food aisle to fridge” service: Walmart InHome Delivery. And you don’t even have to be at home when it happens.

Once launched, customers simply order online as usual, choose a delivery day, and then “associates will use smart entry technology and a proprietary, wearable camera to access the customer’s home — allowing customers to control access into their homes and giving them the ability to watch the deliveries remotely,” explains Marc Lore, president and CEO, Walmart eCommerce U.S. A promotional video shows this all happening via a smartphone app.

Uh, wait a minute… Walmart employees are just going to have free reign of my house? Don’t worry. Lore understands your concern. “These associates, whose jobs are focused on this service, will also go through an extensive training program which prepares them to enter customers’ homes with the same care and respect with which they would treat a friend's or family’s home — not to mention how to select the freshest grocery items and organize the most efficient refrigerator,” he continues writing.

But yeah, turns out these employees will be taking at least one thing from your house: your unwanted Walmart purchases! “Later this year, InHome will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com,” adds Lore, “customers can just leave them on the counter and their InHome Delivery associate will return the items on their behalf.”

The new service will debut at an unspecified time in autumn in Kansas City, Missouri; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Vero Beach, Florida — which covers about 1 million customers, Walmart states. Pricing is to be determined, according to Supermarket News, though grocery prices will reportedly be the same as shopping in-store. Meanwhile, Walmart is still working to expand its same-day grocery delivery in general: The company says that service will be offered at 1,600 stores by the end of the year, meaning it will reach about half of all Walmart customers.