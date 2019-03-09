Walmart Just Launched an Exclusive Line of KitchenAid Tools

When it comes to appliances and cooking gadgets, you can find great deals at Walmart most days of the week. Whether it’s a killer deal on the Instant Pot , a majorly discounted Nespresso machine, or a Nutribullet set on rollback, you’re bound to find a good buy.

Walmart’s brand new line of KitchenAid utensils and cooking gadgets is no exception. Check out the centerpiece, a cobalt blue Deluxe Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, for just $279. The nesting mixing bowls are a great buy at just $25. There are several new dishwasher safe utensils all under $10 like an ice cream scoop, a pizza cutter, and a stainless steel whisk. See below for some of the best new tools, and more KitchenAid items we’d snag off the site right away.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Cobalt Blue, $279.00 (also in silver)

KitchenAid 3 Piece Dishwasher Safe Mixing Bowl Set, Assorted Colors, $25

KitchenAid Dishwasher Safe Gourmet Box Grater, $15

More tools (find the full selection at their website)

KitchenAid Dishwasher Safe Nonslip Ice Cream Scoop, $9

KitchenAid Soft Silicone Grip All Purpose Shears, $8

KitchenAid Dishwasher Safe Nonslip Stainless Steel Pizza Wheel, $10

KitchenAid Dishwasher Safe Nonslip Stainless Steel Utility Whisk, $8

More KitchenAid Appliances

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment, $70

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor, Contour Silver, $100

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Ice (also in 11 other colors) $330

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Matte Avocado Cream (and 9 other colors), $350

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Design Series 3.5 Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Sugar Pearl Silver (also in red), $380