'The Walking Dead' Bourbon Arrives This Fall

Image zoom Spirits of the Apocalypse

During its eight-season run, Game of Thrones saw a kingdom’s worth of boozy tie-in — beers, wines, and, of course, nine different Scotch whiskies courtesy of the Diageo-owned brand Johnnie Walker. So with the days of Game of Thrones’ tipples waning, Diageo has another popular franchise to work with: The Walking Dead.

Billed as coming on the heels of the final issue of The Walking Dead comic series (#193), The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is set to arrive this fall in a partnership between The Walking Dead’s Skybound Entertainment and the drinks giant Diageo. A pre-order link has already gone live for this “limited edition” $35 spirit, with orders of the 750-milliliter bottles scheduled to start shipping in October, according to seller Reserve Bar.

At this point, not a lot else is known about this 47-percent ABV bourbon, said to be part of the “Spirits of the Apocalypse” series — though no other potential releases appear to have been announced. A spokesperson for the brand simply said that this whiskey “is like none other — with a light caramel nose, taste of fruit and a smooth and spicy finish.” The official description is equally vague: “Set in an apocalyptic world where the dead feed off the living, society has crumbled to the verge of extinction. There is no government, no stores, no mail delivery, no cable TV. But luckily, there is bourbon.” In that scenario, we could quibble over the prioritizing of booze-making instead of investing in infrastructure, though that seems like the perfect conversation to have over a couple of glasses of bourbon.

Regardless, by finally getting its own spirit, The Walking Dead has now completed the booze trifecta. In 2015, the show teamed up with Georgia’s Terrapin Beer Company for The Walking Dead Blood Orange IPA. The Walking Dead also has its own wines, featuring some pretty cool augmented reality labels.