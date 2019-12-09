You Can Get a Vitamix Blender for Under $200—But Only For Today

Image zoom Vitamix

It’s a well established fact that Vitamix machines are the gold standard of high-performance blending. They’re incredibly powerful, with the strength to blitz everything from ice to coffee beans (and even heat soup) with the friction of aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. Plus, they’re sturdy enough to last for years and years.

And that quality is an investment—the most no-frills, basic model costs more than $300. But if you’ve done some poking around, you might have noticed Vitamix also sells reconditioned blenders for hundreds of dollars less. Is it too good to be true? Nope! Reconditioned Vitamix machines really are deals worth getting.

Okay, so “reconditioned” means previously owned. But before it makes it to your doorstep, a certified-reconditioned Vitamix blender go through a meticulous, 17-step review. Vitamix specialists test everything from the blades to the base to ensure the machines work, fixing anything that doesn’t meet their expert standards. What’s more, reconditioned machines are covered by three- or five-year warranties, which repairs or replaces machine parts at no charge (including shipping).

And right now we’ve found savings on top of savings: Thanks to Amazon’s Deal of the Day, this Reconditioned Vitamix Explorian Blender is just $180—the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

The Explorian model comes with all the features you’d expect in a Vitamix. It’s designed with a 2.2-peak horsepower motor, laser-cut blades, and a pulse function for heartier recipes. It also has a 10-speed tactile dial for variable speed control and a low-profile 64-ounce container that fits within most overhead cabinets. On Amazon, the appliance has an incredible 4.5-star rating, with reviewers raving about how easy the machine is to use and clean.

“This model of the Vitamix family is perfect,” wrote one. “So easy to use and so effective. I use it twice a day for smoothies. This model easily blends halved apples when I make smoothies in very little time and with very little noise. I love that you can place the entire pitcher in the dishwasher and that you never have to remove the blade section from the pitcher. Though I had a great blender, which I used daily for years, I really wish I'd purchased my Vitamix years ago.”

Another added, “This thing is a BEAST. Never really thought I had a need for a blender until I bought this to make smoothies. This does so much more. Hummus, soup, grinding coffee. Easy to clean. It's really a must have kitchen appliance.”

Even skeptics of second-hand buys were converted: “I usually don't buy refurbished items, but I just didn't want to spend so much on a new one and the reviews said the units were coming like brand new. Well, that was my experience. The thing is in perfect condition. I made a smoothie tonight and it was so silky smooth, no strawberry seed texture at all. So much quieter than I expected. SO GOOD. So easy to clean. So glad I FINALLY bit the bullet and got one of these machines!”

While the Vitamix Explorian model typically costs $270, right now it’s 33 percent off as Amazon’s Deal of the Day. You’d better hurry, though, because the deal ends tonight, at 3 a.m. ET Tuesday.