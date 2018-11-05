These Restaurants Offer Free Food and Discounts for Veterans Day

Sunday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and beyond the patriotic parades and heaps gratitude we should all be showing the former and current servicemembers in our lives, another way veterans are being thanked is with free food and discounts at many restaurants and chains nationwide. Here are some of the many promotions being offered this weekend.

Applebee's

Veterans and active duty military receive a free entree from the limited Veterans Day menu at participating locations on Sunday, November 11.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

All month long, active or retired military can claim one of 11,000 free Pizookies (deep dish cookie sundaes) via this website with a coupon good for 72 hours from the time it's downloaded. On Sunday, November 11, all military members who dine in at BJ's will receive a complimentary entree up to $12.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage when they present their military ID or proof of service.

Bonefish Grill

Active and retired service members with a valid military ID will receive a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer at any Bonefish Grill location.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active duty military will receive a free entree from CPK's limited Veterans Day menu on Sunday, November 11. Additionally, they'll receive a buy-one-get-one-free voucher for a future meal between November 12 and 18.

Chili's

Veterans and active duty military receive a free entree from Chili's limited Veterans Day meny of seven items on Sunday, November 11.

Chipotle

Active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID will receive a buy-one-get-one-free deal on burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads all day on Sunday, November 11.

Cracker Barrell

On Sunday, November 11, all active duty and veteran military will receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when they dine in.

Dunkin'

Veterans and active duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating locations on Sunday, November 11. Additionally, friends and family members of actively deployed military can request coffee to be sent overseas by submitting their name at this website. Since 2003, Dunkin' has sent 10 cases of coffee to military serving overseas each week.

Hooters

On Sunday, November 11, veterans and active duty military receive a free entree from Hooters' limited Veterans Day menu when they purchase any beverage.

IHOP

Veterans and active duty will receive a free stack of Red, White & Blue pancakes (with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote, and a whipped topping) on Monday, November 12 at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans and active duty military receive a free doughnut and coffee on Sunday, November 11 when they present their ID.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Veterans and active military receive a free appetizer or dessert, as well as a 10 percent discount on their entire check.

Metro Diner

Active and retired military with valid military ID will receive 20 percent off their entire order on Monday, November 12 at an Metro Diner location.

Olive Garden

Veterans and active duty military receive a free entree from the limited Veterans Day menu, as well as free unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks on Sunday, November 11.

Outback Steakhouse

Veterans receive a free Bloomin' Onion appetizer and beverage on Sunday, November 11. Between November 10 and 12, all active duty military, police, firefighters, and first responders get 20 percent off of their entire check.

Pilot Flying J

Between November 10 and 12 active duty and retired military personnel will receive a free breakfast, which includes a coffee of any size, breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item, or Cinnabon Center of the Roll. Download the myPilot app to find the coupon.

Red Lobster

Veterans and active duty military receive a free appetizer or dessert at participating locations on November 11 and 12.

Red Robin

Vets and active duty receive a free Red's Tavern Double Burger and Unlimited Steak Fries meal on Sunday, November 11 at participating locations.

Rock Bottom Breweries

Vets eat free at any Rock Bottom location around the country from November 10 through 12. Additionally, from November 10 through 17th, $0.25 of every pint purchased of Veterans Day IPA will be donated to veterans charities.

Ruby Tuesday

Veterans and active duty military personnel will receive a complimentary appetizer up to $10 in value on Sunday, November 11.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Veterans and active duty military will receive a free glazed donut and coffee on Sunday, November 11. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of every Lemon Pistachio Old Fashioned donut will go to Rags of Honor 1 from November 9 through 11.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.