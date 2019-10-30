Veterans Day 2019: Where Veterans and Active Duty Military Can Get Free Food and Deals

Image zoom Valentyn Semenov / EyeEm/Getty Images

Veterans Day honors the service of veterans and active duty military—and each year, several restaurants and food companies show their appreciation by offering deals and freebies.

For Veterans Day 2019, Applebee’s will once again offer free entrées from a special menu, while Bruegger’s Bagels will provide free breakfast in the form of a bagel and cream cheese. Cici’s is going big with a free unlimited buffet, and Cracker Barrel has sweets covered with the choice of a free Pumpkin Pie Latte or slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Check out all of the deals we’ve seen so far below, and keep coming back up until November 11 in case we find more.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will reprise its free entrée deal for veterans and active duty military members.

Bakers Square

On November 11, veterans and active military will get one free “rise & shine,” which includes two eggs served with seasoned hash browns or fresh fruit. (Plus, toast, buttermilk pancakes, an English muffin, a bakery muffin, or a biscuit on the side.)

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Current and former military can get a free entrée (up to $14.95) on Veterans Day, alongside a free Dr. Pepper. The offer is only valid for dine-in meals, and you need to present a valid Military ID or proof or service in order to redeem.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Bruegger’s is giving away a free bagel and cream cheese upon presentation of a valid military ID on Veterans Day. No other purchase is necessary.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active U.S. military can enjoy a complimentary meal at California Pizza Kitchen off of the special Veterans Day menu. The spread includes a choice of pizza, full-sized salad, or pasta, alongside a beverage. You’ll need to provide proof of service in order to get the deal. As an added bonus, participating guests will also receive a card for a buy-one, get-one free pizza, pasta, or salad between November 12 and November 20.

Chili’s

Chili’s will offer veterans and active military members a free entrée from a special menu. The spread includes Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, a bowl of chili or soup & salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, a Just Bacon Burger, an Old-Timer with Cheese, and Cajun Chicken Pasta.

Cicis

For Veterans Day, those with valid active duty or retired military I.D.s can enjoy a free unlimited buffet. The deal is only valid on November 11—make sure to bring the coupon, too.

Cracker Barrel

Military veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte or slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations.

Manhattan Bagel

At participating Manhattan Bagel locations, all active, former, and retired military personnel can get a free bagel and cream cheese on Veterans Day.

Pilot Flying J

Retired military veterans and active-duty service members can get free breakfast at Pilot Flying J between November 8 and November 11. The deal includes a free coffee (any size), as well as your choice of one free breakfast sandwich, breakfast pizza, or breakfast grill item. To redeem, download the Pilot Flying J app.

Red Robin

Red Robin will give veterans and active duty military a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day. Make sure you bring proof of service in order to redeem the deal.

TCBY

Veterans and active military personnel will get their first six ounces of frozen yogurt free on November 11. To get the deal, you need to present a valid military ID or other proof of service.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.