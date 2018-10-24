The 50 Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

The list features restaurants from 15 states, with New York being the most recognized.
There has never been a better time to be a vegetarian (or vegetable-appreciating person) in America, with interesting meatless concepts opening around the country every day. OpenTable, the online reservations company that has recently gotten into the business of collecting data on consumer tastes, released new findings today that will be of great interest to herbivores. Their "50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians" list includes restaurants that span 15 states, with New York having the most restaurants on the list (11), beating out California (9) in a shocking upset.
So how did they determine the list? OpenTable mined 12 million of their verified diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., collected between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018. "All restaurants with a minimum 'overall' score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration," read a press release. "Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which 'vegan' and 'vegetarian' was selected as a special feature."
Of course, we are loyal to our list of 50 best restaurants for vegans and vegetarians—which has the added benefit of including a restaurant in every single state. But the OpenTable data still resulted in a solid list of restaurants.
Below, find the list of included restaurants, in alphabetic order, and see if your favorite made it.
ABC Kitchen - New York, New York
Andina - Portland, Oregon
Âu Lạc Plant-Based Food & Drink - Los Angeles, California
Bar Bombon - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Beatrix - River North - Chicago, Illinois
Bistro Aracosia - Washington, D.C.
BLACKOUT - Dining in the Dark - Las Vegas, Nevada
Blind Faith Cafe - Evanston, Illinois
Blossom - New York, New York - Multiple Locations
Brewery Bhavana - Raleigh, North Carolina
Cafe Gratitude - San Diego - San Diego, California
Candle 79 - New York, New York
Catch LA - West Hollywood, California
Charlie was a sinner. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Chauhan Ale & Masala House - Nashville, Tennessee
Delice & Sarrasin - New York, New York
Departure Restaurant and Lounge - Portland, Oregon
Dirt Candy - New York, New York
Divya's Kitchen - New York, New York
Double Zero - New York, New York
Ema - Chicago, Illinois
Equinox - DC - Washington, D.C.
Farmer's Table - Boca Raton, Florida
Farmers & Distillers - Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington, D.C.
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California
Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations
Gracias Madre - SF - San Francisco, California
Greens Restaurant - San Francisco, California
Harvest Beat - Seattle, Washington
The Helmand Restaurant - Baltimore, Maryland
Irregardless Cafe - Raleigh, North Carolina
Lila - Sarasota, Florida
Linger - Denver, Colorado
The Little Beet Table - New York, New York
Modern Love - Multiple Locations
Nix - New York, New York
Oliver's - Santa Barbara, California
Plant Food + Wine Venice - Venice, California
Planta - Miami Beach, Florida
Rasika - Washington, D.C. - Multiple Locations
Root Down - Denver, Colorado
Sage - A Plant Based Bistro - Culver City, California
Shaya - New Orleans, Louisiana
True Food Kitchen - Multiple Locations
Ulele - Tampa, Florida
Urban Vegan Kitchen (a.k.a. Blossom on Carmine) - New York, New York
XYST NYC - New York, New York
Zahav - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zaytinya - Washington, D.C.