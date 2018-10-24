The 50 Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Maria Yagoda
October 24, 2018

There has never been a better time to be a vegetarian (or vegetable-appreciating person) in America, with interesting meatless concepts opening around the country every day. OpenTable, the online reservations company that has recently gotten into the business of collecting data on consumer tastes, released new findings today that will be of great interest to herbivores. Their "50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians" list includes restaurants that span 15 states, with New York having the most restaurants on the list (11), beating out California (9) in a shocking upset.

So how did they determine the list? OpenTable mined 12 million of their verified diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., collected between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018. "All restaurants with a minimum 'overall' score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration," read a press release. "Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which 'vegan' and 'vegetarian' was selected as a special feature."

Of course, we are loyal to our list of 50 best restaurants for vegans and vegetarians—which has the added benefit of including a restaurant in every single state. But the OpenTable data still resulted in a solid list of restaurants. 

Below, find the list of included restaurants, in alphabetic order, and see if your favorite made it. 

ABC Kitchen - New York, New York

Andina - Portland, Oregon 

Âu Lạc Plant-Based Food & Drink - Los Angeles, California

Bar Bombon - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Beatrix - River North - Chicago, Illinois

Bistro Aracosia - Washington, D.C.

BLACKOUT - Dining in the Dark - Las Vegas, Nevada

Blind Faith Cafe - Evanston, Illinois

Blossom - New York, New York - Multiple Locations 

Brewery Bhavana - Raleigh, North Carolina 

Cafe Gratitude - San Diego - San Diego, California 

Candle 79 - New York, New York

Catch LA - West Hollywood, California

Charlie was a sinner. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

Chauhan Ale & Masala House - Nashville, Tennessee

Delice & Sarrasin - New York, New York

Departure Restaurant and Lounge - Portland, Oregon 

Dirt Candy - New York, New York

Divya's Kitchen - New York, New York

Double Zero - New York, New York

Ema - Chicago, Illinois

Equinox - DC - Washington, D.C.

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton, Florida

Farmers & Distillers - Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington, D.C.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California 

Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations 

Gracias Madre - SF - San Francisco, California 

Greens Restaurant - San Francisco, California 

Harvest Beat - Seattle, Washington 

The Helmand Restaurant - Baltimore, Maryland 

Irregardless Cafe - Raleigh, North Carolina 

Lila - Sarasota, Florida

Linger - Denver, Colorado 

The Little Beet Table - New York, New York 

Modern Love - Multiple Locations 

Nix - New York, New York

Oliver's - Santa Barbara, California

Plant Food + Wine Venice - Venice, California

Planta - Miami Beach, Florida 

Rasika - Washington, D.C. - Multiple Locations  

Root Down - Denver, Colorado 

Sage - A Plant Based Bistro - Culver City, California 

Shaya - New Orleans, Louisiana 

True Food Kitchen - Multiple Locations

Ulele - Tampa, Florida 

Urban Vegan Kitchen (a.k.a. Blossom on Carmine) - New York, New York

XYST NYC - New York, New York

Zahav - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

Zaytinya - Washington, D.C.  

