This Is the Most Vegan-Friendly City in the World

It shouldn't come as a big surprise that the city that brought us Gratitude, Crossroads, and Shojin is a popular place for vegans to live and eat. Now, it's officially the best—at least according to PETA, which just named Los Angeles the "most vegan-friendly city" in the world.

On Tuesday, at the Silver Lake bistro Little Pine, Moby will "officiate" the reception honoring L.A. for its diverse vegan dining options. To commemorate the occasion, chef Ray Duey will prepare a replica of the Hollywood sign carved entirely out of vegetables, of course.

"Los Angeles has now been named the vegan capital of the world, and I'm proud to live here because there is vegan food galore," said Moby in a statement released by PETA. "What led me to adopt a vegan lifestyle is simply that I love animals and don't want to contribute to their suffering in any way. Most Angelenos know that you can also help the planet by reducing your carbon footprint and lower your risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and so many other health issues by eating this way. Vegan eating is really a magic bullet that solves so many of today's problems in one bite."

We hope that another top contender for the designation was Las Vegas, which, surprisingly enough, has been home to a growing contingent of excellent vegan restaurants, including VegeNation. (Today, vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants can be found in all 50 states—here are our favorites.)

PETA's declaration, which comes without a transparent decision-making process, is by no means the final word on the matter. A 2017 study found that New York City, rather, was the best city for vegans to live in. NYC was followed by Portland; Orlando; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Seattle; Washington, DC; Scottsdale; Miami; and San Diego. The worst city for vegans? Greensboro, North Carolina.