All the Great Restaurants with Valentine's Reservations Still Available on OpenTable

If you procrastinated booking your Valentine's Day dinner reservations and feel awful about it, just know that you're not alone: As we reported last year, 40% of people who book reservations for the holiday do so the week before. And even if you've left everything to February 14, with just hours to spare, there's still time to pull something together without your date knowing you only just remembered.

Quite helpfully, OpenTable's new "Matchmaker" tool will show you restaurants that still have reservations available for Valentine's Day. We did some of the work for you and found some pretty romantic restaurants that still have dinner-time-ish reservations (5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.) openings, in several of OpenTable's top markets.

NOTE: We will update this list as reservations get snatched up.

New York City

Tavern on the Green

Marea

Boulud Sud

Trademark

Sarabeth's Park Avenue South

Trattoria dell'Arte

L'Amico

Stella 34 Trattoria

Lincoln Ristorante

Smith & Wollensky

Calle Dao - Bryant Park

Bedford & Co.

Los Angeles

Pizzeria Mozza

Ora & Winston

Odys and Penelope

189 by Dominique Ansel

Yamashiro

Viale dei Romani

Chicago

Ada Street

Bar Biscay

Fulton Market Kitchen

Vinci

Somerset

Kiki's Bistro

Miami

Michael's Genuine Food and Drink

Matador Room

Stiltsville Fish Bar

27 Restaurant - The Freehand

NaiYaRa

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill - South Beach

San Francisco

Gaspar Brasserie

Villon

Le Colonial - SF

Angler

Barcha

In Situ

Washington, D.C.

Agora

Bombay Club

Teddy & the Bully Bar

Kellari Taverna

Nazcha Mochica

La Taberna del Alabardero

Boston

Benedetto

Bar Mezzana

Select Oyster Bar

Menton

Il Casale - Belmont

Another tip for procrastinators, as we mentioned last year: If you're dead-set on dining at a particular restaurant, keep checking its availability. People are constantly getting sick in February, so that means there will be lots of day-of cancellations.