All the Great Restaurants with Valentine's Reservations Still Available on OpenTable

Slackers, you still have time.
If you procrastinated booking your Valentine's Day dinner reservations and feel awful about it, just know that you're not alone: As we reported last year, 40% of people who book reservations for the holiday do so the week before. And even if you've left everything to February 14, with just hours to spare, there's still time to pull something together without your date knowing you only just remembered.
Quite helpfully, OpenTable's new "Matchmaker" tool will show you restaurants that still have reservations available for Valentine's Day. We did some of the work for you and found some pretty romantic restaurants that still have dinner-time-ish reservations (5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.) openings, in several of OpenTable's top markets.
NOTE: We will update this list as reservations get snatched up.
New York City
Tavern on the Green
Marea
Boulud Sud
Trademark
Sarabeth's Park Avenue South
Trattoria dell'Arte
L'Amico
Stella 34 Trattoria
Lincoln Ristorante
Smith & Wollensky
Calle Dao - Bryant Park
Bedford & Co.
Los Angeles
Pizzeria Mozza
Ora & Winston
Odys and Penelope
189 by Dominique Ansel
Yamashiro
Viale dei Romani
Chicago
Ada Street
Bar Biscay
Fulton Market Kitchen
Vinci
Somerset
Kiki's Bistro
Miami
Michael's Genuine Food and Drink
Matador Room
Stiltsville Fish Bar
27 Restaurant - The Freehand
NaiYaRa
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill - South Beach
San Francisco
Gaspar Brasserie
Villon
Le Colonial - SF
Angler
Barcha
In Situ
Washington, D.C.
Agora
Bombay Club
Teddy & the Bully Bar
Kellari Taverna
Nazcha Mochica
La Taberna del Alabardero
Boston
Benedetto
Bar Mezzana
Select Oyster Bar
Menton
Il Casale - Belmont
Another tip for procrastinators, as we mentioned last year: If you're dead-set on dining at a particular restaurant, keep checking its availability. People are constantly getting sick in February, so that means there will be lots of day-of cancellations.