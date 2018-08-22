This New Cookbook Explains How to "Unicorn" Your Food

Instagram/unicornfoods

Yes, it's a verb. 

Caitlin Petreycik
August 22, 2018

The words "unicorn food" usually conjure up some pretty specific images—Starbucks frappuccinos, rainbow layer cakes, tie-dye grilled cheese sandwiches—but, as food journalist Kat Odell sets out to prove in her new cookbook, there's a healthier side to the trend, too. Unicorn Food: Beautiful, Plant-Based Recipes to Nurture Your Inner Magical Beast (out September 4) is filled with over 75 gluten-free recipes whose Lisa Frank-esque color palettes come from all-natural ingredients. 

Here, we've highlighted a few staples Odell keeps on-hand to unicorn-ify her cooking, in ROYGBIV order. 

Rose Petals 

Rose-cardamom #🦄milk

A post shared by Unicorn Food (@unicornfoods) on

What doesn't look more Instagram-friendly with a sprinkling of rose petals? One of Kat Odell's favorite ways to use them: blended with homemade vanilla bean almond milk (the recipe is outlined in her book) and cardamom. 

Turmeric 

"Simply mix a small amount of the powder into white foods such as cooked rice, cauliflower rice, and nut milks to stain them yellow," Odell writes in Unicorn Food. "But note that turmeric channels a strong earthy, spicy flavor—use a light touch." 

Matcha 

You can gauge the quality of matcha by its color. As Odell writes, "a cheap matcha will look brown-green, while a pricier one will take on more of a neon green." Another pro tip: toss two tablespoons of seeds or toasted chopped nuts with a quarter to half a teaspoon of matcha powder for a bright, crunchy garnish you can add to smoothies/chia pudding/acai bowls/whatever you feel like. 

Blue Majik

Mix half a teaspoon or more of this blue algae powder into drinks and food to infuse them with a cool, turquoise color. It won't affect the flavor. 

Purple Cabbage 

TIE DYE CABBAGE W/ POMEGRANATE, CUMIN + LEMON #unicornfood #eatcolor

A post shared by Unicorn Food (@unicornfoods) on

You can put cooked purple cabbage in a blender and turn it into a vibrant puree, or boil it—much like beets, its pigment will leach into the water. Then, you can use that stained water to color savory dishes (Odell recommends adding it to soups and dips). 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up