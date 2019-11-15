This Wine Purifier Impressed the Toughest Critic I Know—My Dad

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

My dad would be the first to tell you he’s wine nerd. While I’m content to sip a house red or white at happy hour discounts, he knows the ins and outs of the wine list, including rare vintages and promising newcomers. He spends hours reading about the perfect pairings and state-of-the-art glassware, and even created an office celler with his buddy at work when he ran out of storage space for bottles at home. So, it’s safe to say I’m not used to impressing Dad in the wine department—that is, until now.

Recently, I brought home the Üllo Wine Purifier (full disclosure: it was given to me by the brand), which promises to restore the natural taste of wine by filtering out bitter sulfites and sediment. I opened a $10 Pinot Noir bottle, poured it through the Üllo into a glass, and cheersed with my dad. We were both surprised by how smooth the wine was, a noted improvement from what came straight out of the bottle.

The Üllo purifier uses three main components to remove sulfites and sediment: a cup, filter, and aerator. The cup features a wide opening for easy pouring, and is made of dishwasher-safe, stain-resistant silicone, while the adjustable aerator infuses oxygen with reds for more complex aromas and flavor. The filters themselves use Selective Sulfate Capture™ technology to insulate sulfites and sediment, and each purifying one standard 750 mL bottle.

The system is designed to fit atop a variety of glass sizes, as well as two hand-blown decanters offered by the brand. What’s more, the Üllo comes with a sleek rubber base so you don’t have to worry about stray drips and stains between pours.

While my dad and I were focused on the enhanced taste, many users swear the Üllo is the only reason they can enjoy a glass at all. On Amazon, one reviewer stated, “I’m severely allergic to sulfa, sulfates and all of the cousins. I can finally have a great glass of wine. This truly works and eliminates enough sulfites that I don’t have skin rashes, swelling or painful bumps on my legs like I would have without using this filter.”

Another added, “This works! Seriously, I have horrifying migraines with sulphites and have been looking for this miracle all my adult life.”

In fact, there are hundreds of Amazon shoppers singing the Üllo’s praises. It has an impressive 4.4-star rating on the site, with many reviewers calling it a “game-changer.”

“I did a blind taste test with my girlfriends and we all agreed the wine tastes even better when you use the Üllo,” wrote one. “I love this product so much that I bought it as an end of the year gift for my children’s teachers. Won't have wine without one now!”

You can buy the Üllo purifier on its own ($72) or add the brand’s hand-blown carafe, glasses, or decanter for a thoughtful gift. Personally, I had to give mine up to my dad before heading back home—but the opportunity to impress the family sommelier was well worth it.