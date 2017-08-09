Uber's Free Ice Cream Day Returns on Friday

Let's get one thing straight: you're never too old to visit the ice cream truck—or, on a hot summer day, to chase one down like a cheetah racing after a gazelle. But why run after a sweet treat when you can have that sweet treat brought to your door or office? That's the idea behind the annual Uber Ice Cream Day, which returns on Friday. And yes, that means you can hail an ice cream truck to come directly to you.

Uber has teamed up with McDonald's to make this Ice Cream Day last even longer, according to a press release sent to Food & Wine. Uber users—in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, Miami, Toronto, Seattle, Atlanta, and Dallas, anyway—can open their apps on Friday, Aug. 11, select UberICECREAM, tap "request," and sit back and wait for a truck to deliver a free ice cream cone—served in a free limited-edition, collectible, reusable silicone cone, no less.

If you're setting a reminder in your phone right now to make the request on Friday, be sure to remember to also keep that special cone. If you do, you can bring it to any participating McDonald's location for the next six weeks—in other words, until the official end of summer—to receive a free soft serve refill in the chain's vanilla flavor.

Of course, ice cream isn't the only thing Uber will deliver. The UberEats app got an upgrade earlier this year, sharpening its searching capabilities and adding custom delivery instructions for drivers. So if you're not in the mood for ice cream—you crazy person—then you have other options with this particular riding program.

And if you're not into soft serve, or your palette extends beyond McDonald's vanilla variety, then check out these recipes so that you can make your own sweet treats.