Uber Eats Adds 'Allergy-Friendly Filters' to App

Between allergies and restrictive diets, a huge chunk of diners are just as concerned about what they can’t eat as what they can. Meanwhile, though Uber Eats has the power of one of the biggest ride-hailing apps behind it, the Uber offshoot is still only America’s third largest online restaurant delivery service. But with its latest update, Uber Eats hopes it can further appeal to the millions of potential customers with dietary restrictions thanks to new “allergy-friendly filters.”

According to Uber, the new feature—which will be rolling out to app users in the coming weeks—will “make it easier for people with allergies or dietary restrictions to order.” Not only will the app offer a new, easy-to-find “Allergy friendly” dietary category, but Uber explains, “When choosing a dish, you can easily communicate your allergy and dietary restrictions to these restaurants through the app. If a restaurant can’t accommodate a request, they can message you and provide an opportunity to order another item that fits your needs.”

“We’re excited to make it easier to find more of what you’re looking for on Uber Eats and are focused on building more features that address issues important to the communities we serve,” wrote Emilie Boman, who handles global policy for Uber Eats.

The allergy update was just one of a laundry list of changes Uber unveiled to its app late last week—some of which may be of further interest specifically for Uber Eats users. Eats will be fully integrated into the main Uber app. In a sustainability decision, Eats customers will have to opt in to receive things like straws and utensils: “Restaurants should no longer include them by default.” And also, Rachael Ray will be opening a virtual restaurant on Uber Eats in ten cities for ten weeks to promote her new cookbook. Whether her dishes are allergy-friendly or not was not specified.