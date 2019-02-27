This Is the Only Way to Get a Turkey and the Wolf Sandwich Outside of New Orleans

New Orleans sandwich shop Turkey and the Wolf has been drawing crowds since it opened back in 2016, thanks to chef Mason Hereford's inventive menu. Sample sandwich: lamb neck slow-cooked in chiles and caraway, crowned with lemony yogurt, cucumbers, and herbs, and wrapped in flaky roti bread. “I like to take fancy food and make it silly and superfamiliar to someone who wouldn’t ever go to a fine-dining restaurant,” Hereford told Food & Wine when we named Turkey and the Wolf one of 2017's Best New Restaurants. If you need further proof of his anything-goes approach, look no further than the dining spot's "You Cannot Touch the Rainbow," a cocktail made from gin, fennel liqueur, amaro, guava, and...Skittles.

But, up until now, those looking to try one of Hereford's creations had to venture to New Orleans. That's where Black Seed Bagels comes in. Today, the New York-based mini-chain announced that they're teaming up with Turkey and the Wolf on a limited-edition sandwich to be sold in all Black Seed locations (NoMad, East Village, Nolita, and Hudson Eats at Brookfield Place) from Monday, March 4 through Sunday, March 31.

Dreamed up by Hereford and Black Seed's executive chef Dianna Daoheung, the $13 sandwich features griddled meatloaf (this one uses soaked plain and rye bagel crumbs in lieu of white bread as a binder), melted American cheese, pickled cherry peppers, basil leaves, red onion, and slow-cooked tomato cream cheese on a fennel seed bagel. While Black Seed has been running monthly chef collaborations for a while now, this is the first time they've teamed up with a restaurant outside of new York City.

Can't make it to a Black Seed outpost before the end of March? That doesn't mean you can't choose from one of the bagel chain's recent collabs. Black Seed recently added the lobster tarragon cream cheese invented by Luke's Lobster to its permanent menu, where it joins the black truffle cream cheese created with Eleven Madison Park.