Tulsa's Restaurant Scene Just Got Even Better

This has been a stand-out year for Oklahoma's restaurant scene, and it's only growing. Kevin Nashan, the James Beard Foundation's Best Chef Midwest: 2017, has expanded his popular St. Louis seafood restaurant The Peacemaker and opened a second location, Peacemaker Lobster and Crab, in Tulsa, an unexpected spot for coastal fare but an exciting one nonetheless.

Nashan, who is also widely known for his other STL spot, Sidney Street Café, will serve the same "coastal Acadian" cuisine he serves at the original Peacemaker at the Tulsa new restaurant, which opened on September 13. While this is the chef's first venture outside of St. Louis, he's no stranger to serving seafood in landlocked cities; Nashan and his staff make regular trips to the airport to pick up delivieries for their raw bar, po’boys, and crab and lobster boils.

Jeremy Charles

The restaurant has opened in Tulsa's Blue Dome District, located in a century-old building that once housed a printing office (and still houses several printing presses.) Nashan, who trained at Spain’s Martín Berasategui and NYC’s Daniel before embarking on solo ventures, fell in love with the space upon first visit.

Coinciding with Tulsa's restaurant boom is a craft beer renaissance and some truly fantastic coffee. Another big Tulsa opening is coming this fall, too: Mother Road Market, the city's first food hall and food business incubator, will open soon at 27,000 square feet, housing 20 small vendors, restaurant pop-ups, cooking classes and indoor and outdoor seating.

Jeremy Charles

Oklahoma, in general, has found an unexpected spotlight this year, with Bon Appetit naming Nonesuch (in Oklahoma City) as their 2018 best new restaurant. This year, we revisited Oklahoma City's booming dining and cocktail scene, which is getting almost impossible to keep up with.

Peacemaker Lobster and Crab, 313 E. 2nd St., Tulsa, Oklahoma.