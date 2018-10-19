Trump Administration Plans to Start ‘Winning’ Against Food Waste

As further proof of the universal support for cutting food waste, this week, the Trump Administration announced a new initiative to help tackle the problem called “Winning on Reducing Food Waste”—framing the issue with one of the president’s signature words.

Created as a partnership between the Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the initiative “is aimed at improving coordination and communication across federal agencies attempting to better educate Americans on the impacts and importance of reducing food loss and waste,” the FDA explained.

“Sadly, each day too many American families struggle to meet their nutritional needs and we at the FDA recognize the important role that reducing food waste can play in filling this critical gap,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said, emphasizing the opportunity to use edible excess food to feed the less fortunate. “By taking steps to address obstacles that food donation and recovery programs may face in giving unsold foods a second opportunity and helping food producers find ways to recondition their products so that they can be safely sold or donated, our aim is to both reduce food waste and nourish Americans in need.”

However, as Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue emphasized in his statement, the primary goal of this new program appears to be education. “As the world’s population continues to grow and the food systems continue to evolve, now is the time for action to educate consumers and businesses alike on the need for food waste reduction,” said Perdue. “The future of food depends on action from us now.”

The FDA’s announcement also took the opportunity to praise the U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions—an Obama-era program that seeks to recognize businesses and organizations willing to make a public commitment to cutting their food waste 50 percent by the year 2030. “The Trump Administration commends the 23 organizations and businesses which have joined the U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions, including the two most recent companies—Kroger and Hilton—which joined today,” the agency wrote.