Oprah Thinks This Restaurant Chain Is About to Be Huge

Oprah recently announced that she has invested an undisclosed amount in a restaurant chain called True Food Kitchen, where she’ll join the board of directors and become one of the restaurant’s consultants. Here are five things you need to know about Oprah’s new venture, including what you can expect to find on the menu and the media mogul's go-to dish (and cocktail) when she dines there herself.

Oprah has long been an advocate of healthy living: She’s been a spokesperson for Weight Watchers since 2015, and last year released her own line of healthy soups and sides. However, this is the first time that Oprah has backed an actual restaurant.



True Food Kitchen focuses on serving ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties, inspired by Dr. Andrew Weil’s food pyramid (chronic inflammation has been linked to heart disease, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and rheumatoid arthritis). The restaurant chain serves a range of dishes, like pasta, soup, salad, noodles, and burgers, inspired by Asian and Mediterranean flavors, as well as vegan and vegetarian meals.



True Food Kitchen was named one of the year’s emerging restaurants by the restaurant data firm Fishbowl. In 2016, the chain had only 12 locations but has since begun expanding rapidly. There are now 23 outposts of True Food Kitchen in 10 states, including Florida, Colorado, and Texas. There are plans to double the number of locations in the next three years.



In a joint statement released by the company, Oprah said that she became interested in collaborating with the company after dining there with her friend, weight loss expert Bob Greene. “When I first dined at True Food Kitchen, I was so impressed with the team’s passion for healthy eating and, of course, the delicious food, that I knew I wanted to be part of the company’s future,” she said.



Oprah’s favorite dish at the restaurant is the Organic Tuscan Kale Salad, while her go-to cocktail is the Thai Grapefruit Martini.