These Are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants in America, According to TripAdvisor

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, TripAdvisor is back with another restaurant roundup—the "25 Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S," according to a study based on the site’s data. If you haven’t planned your big night out yet, this list might offer some inspiration, with restaurants from Maui, Hawaii (one of three Hawaii winners on the list) to Townsend, Tennessee. Charleston Grill (not to be confused with Charleston Restaurant in Baltimore) in Charleston, South Carolina was ranked most romantic for its great service and classy vibe: TripAdvisor diners say “from the moment you walk through the door, you feel so special."

Also in the top three? Café Monarch in Scottsdale, Arizona, which serves New American cuisine, and Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood in San Antonio, Texas (according to reviewers, the ribeye is a must).

Here’s how TripAdvisor crunched the numbers: all restaurants that made the list scored a minimum 4.5/5 rating, have five locations or less, and received at least 100 new reviews between now and last January. The quality of the reviews were also take into account, and the “romantic factor” of the restaurant was based on an algorithm.

Check out the full ranking below and see if any of your favorite date night haunts made the list.

1. Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina

2. Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

3. Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood – San Antonio, Texas

4. Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California

5. Charleston Restaurant – Baltimore, Maryland

6. Chandlers Steakhouse – Boise, Idaho

7. The Forge – Miami Beach, Florida

8. August – New Orleans, Louisiana

9. Summer House Steak & Seafood – Siesta Key, Florida

10. Daniel – New York, New York

11. Beach Walk at Henderson Park Inn – Destin, Florida

12. Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico

13. Mama’s Fish House – Maui, Hawaii

14. Steak 48 – Chicago, Illinois

15. Becca – Virginia Beach, Virginia

16. Le Cirque – Las Vegas, Nevada

17. Hy’s Steak House – Honolulu, Hawaii

18. Tidepools – Kauai, Hawaii

19. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse – Nashville, Tennessee

20. Orchids at Palm Court – Cincinnati, Ohio

21. The River Café – Brooklyn, New York

22. Union Park Dining Room – Cape May, New Jersey

23. English Grill – Louisville, Kentucky

24. Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro – Townsend, Tennessee

25. Boulevard – San Francisco, California