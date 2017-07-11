TripAdvisor Wants You to Order Takeout While on Vacation Abroad

Let's be honest: the whole point of traveling is eating the local food—in the actual restaurants, where you can enjoy a perfectly al dente pasta topped with just the right amount of Pomodoro sauce while people-watching and soaking up the area's ambiance. (Right?) And that's why TripAdvisor's newest partnership is so interesting: the travel site—where you can book hotels and read reviews—has teamed up with food delivery service Deliveroo, so that customers can book their hotels and order in.

The new TripAdvisor feature is available in 12 countries across Europe—including the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, and France—as well as in the Middle East and in Asia, according to a report from Reuters. Using your computer or smartphone, you can now go to the website or app and order from more than 20,000 restaurants in more than 140 cities around the world. That's a whole lot of takeout for travelers. Previously the travel site also teamed up with GrubHub for domestic food delivery options.

Bertrand Jelensperger, TripAdvisor's senior vice president of restaurants, said the partnership with Deliveroo will bring the platform one step closer to being a one-stop-shop for its customers, who can already read restaurant reviews and make reservations on its site. (Customers can also check out attractions and flights on the platform, too.)

"Through this partnership with Deliveroo, we aim to give our restaurant listings a new way to engage with the TripAdvisor community—both at home and on-the-go," Jelensperger said. "TripAdvisor is already a highly effective marketing platform for restaurants, and new services like food delivery create incremental value for both businesses [and] consumers."

According to Reuters, TripAdvisor boasts more than seven million listings and 500 million reviews in 49 countries—a huge database for its 390 million average monthly users to peruse. Will we see those numbers increase as consumers realize they can travel to Rome and never have to step foot outside their hotels to try that perfect pasta?