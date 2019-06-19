The Top 10 Food Experiences in the World, According to TripAdvisor

Image zoom fotokon/Getty Images

Last year, TripAdvisor launched its inaugural “Travelers’ Choice Awards,” which recognizes 375 tours, experiences, and activities around the world. The winners are picked based on an algorithm that looks at reviews and ratings over a 12-month bookable period—the 2018 results named a cooking class at a Tuscan farmhouse as “the best experience in the world,” while Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France took home 'Best Fine Dining Restaurant – World.” On Tuesday, the travel review site released the second-annual awards list, calling out top landmarks for travelers to visit (Angkor Wat won), and the best beaches in the U.S., with Florida’s Clearwater Beach claiming the top spot—naturally, we gravitated toward all of the food and beverage awards.

As it turns out, the world's top food experience can be found in Shaanxi, China—a Xi'an evening food tour by tuk tuk, which lets you taste unlimited samples at “up to five food stops,” according to the tour’s page. (Yes, please.) Another tuk tuk tour, a Beijing Hutong food and beer experience, came in second place, while a small-group street food tour in Hanoi ranked third. Experiences in Jalisco, New York, Amsterdam, Rome, San Juan, Madrid, and Miami also made the list—but if you’re more beverage-inclined, Trip Advisor also has you covered. The awards have separate categories for beer and wine experiences, naming a Prague beer and tapas evening walking tour as the best in the world, and a wine country tour in Budapest as the best wine experience. You can find the full list of winners for all three categories below—and head to TripAdvisor’s site for the full spread of awards, including U.S.-specific categories too.

Top 10 Food Experiences — World

Top 10 Wine Experiences — World

Top 10 Beer Experiences — World