The Top 10 Food Experiences in the World, According to TripAdvisor
Tuk tuk food tours are all the rage.
Last year, TripAdvisor launched its inaugural “Travelers’ Choice Awards,” which recognizes 375 tours, experiences, and activities around the world. The winners are picked based on an algorithm that looks at reviews and ratings over a 12-month bookable period—the 2018 results named a cooking class at a Tuscan farmhouse as “the best experience in the world,” while Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France took home 'Best Fine Dining Restaurant – World.” On Tuesday, the travel review site released the second-annual awards list, calling out top landmarks for travelers to visit (Angkor Wat won), and the best beaches in the U.S., with Florida’s Clearwater Beach claiming the top spot—naturally, we gravitated toward all of the food and beverage awards.
As it turns out, the world's top food experience can be found in Shaanxi, China—a Xi'an evening food tour by tuk tuk, which lets you taste unlimited samples at “up to five food stops,” according to the tour’s page. (Yes, please.) Another tuk tuk tour, a Beijing Hutong food and beer experience, came in second place, while a small-group street food tour in Hanoi ranked third. Experiences in Jalisco, New York, Amsterdam, Rome, San Juan, Madrid, and Miami also made the list—but if you’re more beverage-inclined, Trip Advisor also has you covered. The awards have separate categories for beer and wine experiences, naming a Prague beer and tapas evening walking tour as the best in the world, and a wine country tour in Budapest as the best wine experience. You can find the full list of winners for all three categories below—and head to TripAdvisor’s site for the full spread of awards, including U.S.-specific categories too.
Top 10 Food Experiences — World
- Xi'an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk – Shaanxi, China
- Beijing Hutong Food and Beer Tour by Tuk Tuk – Beijing, China
- Small-Group Hanoi Street Food Tour with a Real Foodie – Hanoi, Vietnam
- Chinatown and Little Italy Food Fest – New York City, New York
- Downtown Puerto Vallarta Food Tour – Jalisco, Mexico
- Amsterdam Jordaan District Food Walking Tour – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Old San Juan Food Tour – San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Madrid Tapas Night Walking Tour – Madrid, Spain
- A Taste of South Beach Food Tour – Miami, Florida
- Taste of Testaccio Food Tour – Rome, Italy
Top 10 Wine Experiences — World
- Etyek Wine Country Tour with Dinner from Budapest – Budapest, Hungary
- Small-Group Wine Tasting Experience in the Tuscan Countryside – Florence, Italy
- Douro Valley Small-Group Tour with Wine Tasting, Portuguese Lunch and Optional River Cruise – Northern Portugal
- Full-Day South African Wine Tour – Cape Town, South Africa
- Swan Valley Winery Experience - Full Day Coach Tour – Perth, Australia
- Santa Barbara Wine Tour with Picnic Lunch – Santa Barbara, California
- Wine Country Small-Group Tour from San Francisco with Tastings – San Francisco, California
- Yarra Valley Wine and Winery Tour from Melbourne – Victoria, Australia
- Lisbon Small-Group Portuguese Food and Wine Tour – Lisbon, Portugal
- Wine and Cheese Tasting in Queenstown – Queenstown, New Zealand
Top 10 Beer Experiences — World
- Prague Beer and Czech Tapas Evening Walking Tour – Prague, Czech Republic
- Sydney Beer and Brewery Tour – Sydney, Australia
- Belgian Beer Tasting in Brussels – Brussels Belgium
- All-Inclusive 3-hr Craft Brewery Tour – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- BREW-ed Downtown Asheville Brewery Walking Tour – North Carolina Mountains, North Carolina
- 3-Hour Berlin Beer Tour – Berlin, Germany
- Bavarian Beer and Food Evening Tour in Munich – Upper Bavaria, Germany
- Twilight Wine and Craft Beer Tour — Otago Region, New Zealand
- Yarra Valley Cider and Beer Tour from Melbourne — Melbourne, Australia
- Vancouver Brewery Tour — Vancouver, British Columbia