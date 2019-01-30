Trader Joe's Kills Its Grocery Delivery Program

Trader Joe’s has always done things differently than traditional grocery stores: That’s pretty much its appeal and one of the reasons it’s developed so many hardcore devotees over the decades. Now it appears that Trader Joe’s is going its own way again—or at least going against one of the biggest industry trends. The chain has announced it’s ending its grocery delivery service in New York City and is reportedly done with the idea of delivery altogether.

Trader Joe’s was actually a bit ahead of the curve when it comes to delivery. According to Business Insider, the brand has been offering to bring groceries to customers’ homes in the New York City area for ten years now. But on March 1, they’ll be ending that service. “Instead of passing along unsustainable cost increases to our customers, removing delivery will allow us to continue offering outstanding values — quality products for great everyday prices, and to make better use of valuable space in our stores,” Trader Joe's representative Kenya Friend-Daniel told BI. “This was not a decision we made lightly. We value our customers and all that they do to come shop with us.”

Trader Joe’s apparently also told Business Insider that the company has no plans to introduce delivery in any other markets.

Though Americans have been relatively slow in switching to online grocery ordering and home delivery, the concept has gained tons of momentum since home-delivery masters Amazon proved they were going all in on the grocery game by acquiring Whole Foods in 2017. Since then, Amazon has continued to roll out two-hour delivery from Whole Foods in more and more markets across the country, inspiring other major grocery retailers like Kroger and Walmart to step up their delivery game as well.

And yet, if Trader Joe’s really is worried about costs, maybe it's best they let the big boys battle this one out for now: It’s not like they can’t reconsider down the road. And for those desperate to have Trader Joe’s delivered, third-party services are still apparently willing to do that dirty work for you. But come on…you know it’s not the same without seeing those Hawaiian shirts.