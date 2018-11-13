The Real Star of 'Toy Story 4' Is a Spork in the Throes of an Existential Crisis

When you're not a spoon, not yet a fork, where do you belong? You have so much to offer—can't the world see how convenient you are? You're two utensils in one!—and yet, everyone passes you by. And what if you happen to be a spork with pipe cleaner arms and glued-on googly eyes? At what point (if ever) does one cease to be a piece of cutlery and become a toy?

These are just a few of the thoughts that plague Forky the Spork, the breakout star of the Toy Story 4 trailer. The teaser clip opens on Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and the gang blissfully dancing to Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now," hand in hand, lost in the moment. That is, until Forky makes his all-to-brief appearance, screaming “I don’t belong here!” and “I’m not a toy! Ahh!” while the scene descends into chaos. (The character is voiced by Tony Hale, which checks out; Forky seems to have the same nervous energy as Arrested Develpoment's Buster Bluth and Veep's Gary Walsh.) Towards the end, Woody (Tom Hanks) yells, “Hey hey, somebody get him before he pokes an eye out.” Basically, Forky is having a day.

Per Pixar, Toy Story 4 (out next summer) will follow the spork's journey as he tries to escape from Bonnie's room, while her other toys keep dragging him back. “The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” director Josh Cooley said in a statement. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.” Naming a spork "Forky" just reinforces utensil norms, and, frankly, Bonnie needs to open her eyes. Forky, we support your journey.