The Top Rated Rosés, According to the World's Most Popular Wine App

Everyone wants to drink rosé—this is a fact that is not up for debate. What's harder to tell is just what type of rosé you should be drinking. Choosing can be stressful—you walk into the wine store and you’re confronted with rows and rows of pink bottles. Sometimes the best thing to do might seem like grabbing something and hoping for the best, but there's no need for that, thanks to our list of the best rosé to drink this summer. We're not the only ones with opinions, however, proven by the world’s most popular wine app, Vivino, which has just gathered all its reviews into a list of its users' top-rated rosés.

You might recognize the one at the top of the list: It’s Whispering Angel, which has exploded in popularity in that last couple years (wine writer Henry Jeffries calls it ripe and creamy). Other popular labels you'll likely recognize? Saint Aix and Minuty, for starters.

Perhaps the most important note about Vivino's list isn't the predictable list-toppers, but the fact that every single wine on the list is under $20—depending on where you buy it, of course. (And when you find a wine you like that’s affordable, there’s only one thing to do: Stock up.)

Here’s Vivino’s full list of its top 20 rosés, according to its users: