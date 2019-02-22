‘Top Chef’ Is Headed to Macau — Here’s an Exclusive Sneak Peek

Season 16 of Top Chef has been a celebration of the Bluegrass State and America’s heartland, with its home base in Louisville, Kentucky and field trips to Lake Cumberland, Lexington, and even a quick jaunt to Nashville, Tennessee. The cheftestants have taken on Hot Browns, burgoo, and even tried their hand a creating their own KFC-inspired fried chicken. After this week's surprise return of Last Chance Kitchen winner Michelle Minori, the final elimination challenge in Kentucky whittled down the competition to Minori, Eric Adjepong, Sara Bradley, Kelsey Barnard Clark, and Adrienne Wright. But for these five lucky chefs who made it into the finals this season, a major surprise was in store: They’d be battling it out for the title of Top Chef in Macau, China.

The chefs will celebrate Chinese New Year at the MGM Cotai Macau, explore the produce and protein offerings at a local market, including a challenge involving the notoriously odoriferous durian fruit, and cook for a pantheon of culinary superstars. This season’s regular judges — Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Nilou Motamed, and Graham Elliot — will be joined throughout the final three episodes by chef Mitsuharu Tsumura of the MGM Cotai’s Aji restaurant, chefs Jowett You, Abe Conlon, Alexander Smalls, Dan Hong, May Chow, and Alvin Leung, and Food & Wine Deputy Editor Melanie Hansche.

Take a look at what's in store for the final five in Macau:

How will the chefs adapt to new surroundings, unfamiliar ingredients, and the final few elimination challenges in Macau before we crown the winner of season 16? Tune in next starting week to find out.

Season 16 of 'Top Chef’ airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The 90-minute finale airs March 19 at the special time of 9:30 p.m. Find additional interviews, chef bios, and more at BravoTV.com/TopChef.