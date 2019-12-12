Here Are the All-Star Contestants Returning to 'Top Chef' in Season 17
Fan-favorite chefs will be coming back to the culinary competition this season.
Bravo's most delicious reality show is coming back, but you'll have to wait a little longer. The 17th season of Top Chef is set to premiere in the spring of 2020.
Last month, at BravoCon in New York City, we finally got some major news about the new season when Bravo announced the series would be headed back to Los Angeles, and that the cast would be comprised of returning chefs from previous seasons. And today, Bravo announced an official return date and time: March 19, 2020 at 10 p.m ET/PT.
So who will be competing on this all-star season? Bravo also revealed the cheftestants who will return to the Top Chef kitchen once more to try to impress Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and a slate of notable guest judges for another shot at receiving the title, the prize money, and a spot at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Here are the 15 chefs returning for Season 17:
Eric Adjepong
Season 16: Kentucky
Current Residency: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Chef/Owner of Pinch & Plate
Karen Akunowicz
Season 13: California
Current Residency: Boston, MA
Occupation: Chef/Owner of Fox & the Knife
Jennifer Carroll
Season 6: Las Vegas, Season 8: All Stars, Last Chance Kitchen Season 7
Current Residency: Philadelphia, PA; Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Owner of Carroll Couture Cuisine; Partner, Co-Executive Chef of Spice Finch
Stephanie Cmar
Season 11: New Orleans
Current Residency: Boston, MA
Occupation: Private Chef
Lisa Fernandes
Season 4: Chicago
Current Residency: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Founder/Executive Chef of Sweet Chili
Kevin Gillespie
Season 6: Las Vegas
Current Residency: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Chef/Owner of Gunshow, Revival, Cold Beer, Gamechanger, and Ole Reliable
Gregory Gourdet
Season 12: Boston
Current Residency: Portland, OR; Denver, CO
Occupation: Culinary Director of Menus and Special Events at Departure
Melissa King
Season 12: Boston
Current Residency: San Francisco, CA
Occupation: Chef/Culinary Partnerships
Jamie Lynch
Season 14: Charleston
Current Residency: Charlotte, NC
Occupation: Chef Partner of 5Church Restaurants in Charlotte & Charleston and Sophia’s Lounge
Brian Malarkey
Season 3: Miami
Current Residency: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Partner at Herb & Wood, Animae, Herb & Sea, Herb & Eatery, NIMA Cafe, Farmer & The Seahorse, Green Acre, Herb & Ranch
Nini Nguyen
Season 16: Kentucky
Current Residency: New York, NY
Occupation: Chef/Instructor/Recipe Developer
Joe Sasto
Season 15: Colorado
Current Residency: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Chef, Culinary Consultant, and Collaborator
Angelo Sosa
Season 7: Washington D.C., Season 8: All Stars New York
Current Residency: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Executive Chef/Owner of Death by Tequila
Bryan Voltaggio
Season 6: Las Vegas
Current Residency: Frederick, MD
Occupation: Executive Chef/Partner of VOLT, Family Meal, STRFSH, Voltaggio Bros. Steak House, ESTUARY
Lee Anne Wong
Season 1: San Francisco, Last Chance Kitchen Season 7
Current Residency: Maui, HI
Occupation: Chef/Owner of Koko Head Café, Executive Chef for Hawaiian Airlines, Executive Chef of Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn
