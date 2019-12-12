Here Are the All-Star Contestants Returning to 'Top Chef' in Season 17

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Bravo's most delicious reality show is coming back, but you'll have to wait a little longer. The 17th season of Top Chef is set to premiere in the spring of 2020.

Last month, at BravoCon in New York City, we finally got some major news about the new season when Bravo announced the series would be headed back to Los Angeles, and that the cast would be comprised of returning chefs from previous seasons. And today, Bravo announced an official return date and time: March 19, 2020 at 10 p.m ET/PT.

So who will be competing on this all-star season? Bravo also revealed the cheftestants who will return to the Top Chef kitchen once more to try to impress Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and a slate of notable guest judges for another shot at receiving the title, the prize money, and a spot at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Here are the 15 chefs returning for Season 17:

Eric Adjepong

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 16: Kentucky

Current Residency: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Chef/Owner of Pinch & Plate

Karen Akunowicz

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 13: California

Current Residency: Boston, MA

Occupation: Chef/Owner of Fox & the Knife

Jennifer Carroll

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 6: Las Vegas, Season 8: All Stars, Last Chance Kitchen Season 7

Current Residency: Philadelphia, PA; Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Owner of Carroll Couture Cuisine; Partner, Co-Executive Chef of Spice Finch

Stephanie Cmar

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 11: New Orleans

Current Residency: Boston, MA

Occupation: Private Chef

Lisa Fernandes

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 4: Chicago

Current Residency: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Founder/Executive Chef of Sweet Chili

Kevin Gillespie

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 6: Las Vegas

Current Residency: Atlanta, GA

Occupation: Chef/Owner of Gunshow, Revival, Cold Beer, Gamechanger, and Ole Reliable

Gregory Gourdet

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 12: Boston

Current Residency: Portland, OR; Denver, CO

Occupation: Culinary Director of Menus and Special Events at Departure

Melissa King

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 12: Boston

Current Residency: San Francisco, CA

Occupation: Chef/Culinary Partnerships

Jamie Lynch

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 14: Charleston

Current Residency: Charlotte, NC

Occupation: Chef Partner of 5Church Restaurants in Charlotte & Charleston and Sophia’s Lounge

Brian Malarkey

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 3: Miami

Current Residency: San Diego, CA

Occupation: Partner at Herb & Wood, Animae, Herb & Sea, Herb & Eatery, NIMA Cafe, Farmer & The Seahorse, Green Acre, Herb & Ranch

Nini Nguyen

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 16: Kentucky

Current Residency: New York, NY

Occupation: Chef/Instructor/Recipe Developer

Joe Sasto

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 15: Colorado

Current Residency: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Chef, Culinary Consultant, and Collaborator

Angelo Sosa

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 7: Washington D.C., Season 8: All Stars New York

Current Residency: San Diego, CA

Occupation: Executive Chef/Owner of Death by Tequila

Bryan Voltaggio

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 6: Las Vegas

Current Residency: Frederick, MD

Occupation: Executive Chef/Partner of VOLT, Family Meal, STRFSH, Voltaggio Bros. Steak House, ESTUARY

Lee Anne Wong

Image zoom Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 1: San Francisco, Last Chance Kitchen Season 7

Current Residency: Maui, HI

Occupation: Chef/Owner of Koko Head Café, Executive Chef for Hawaiian Airlines, Executive Chef of Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn

Follow Food & Wine for more Top Chef news and recaps, and find more info about the show and chef bios at BravoTV.com/topchef.