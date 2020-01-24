Bravo Announces 'Top Chef' Season 17 Location
Plus a hint at the upcoming season's cast and premiere date.
'Top Chef' Winner Kelsey Barnard Clark on What It’s Like to Win and What’s Next
Plus, what the Dothan, Alabama-based chef plans to do with her prize money.
'Top Chef's' Eric Adjepong on Being 'The People’s Champ'
The Washington D.C.-based chef set out to prove West African cuisine has a place at the "Top Chef" table.
'Top Chef' Runner-Up Sara Bradley on the Pressure of Being the Hometown Favorite and Coming In Second
"If I went back and changed anything I may not have ended up where I am. It may have been the ripple in time that changed the entire outcome."
'Top Chef' Season 16 Cheftestants: Where Are They Now?
We found out what your favorite chefs from the Kentucky season have been up to since filming the reality series.
'Top Chef' Kentucky Recap: Episode 15 — 'Finale'
Three Season 16 cheftestants made it all the way to the final episode in Macau. Here's who took the title of Top Chef.