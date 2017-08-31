Tool's Maynard James Keenan Compares Winemaking to Music [Video]

Maynard James Keenan came to prominence in the 1990s as the frontman for the popular progressive metal band Tool, topping the charts and selling millions of albums. Though he's continued to maintain relevance in the music world, both with Tool and his side projects A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, early on, he also managed to establish a sort of "preemptive second act" in the wine industry. He owns Caduceus Cellars, which focuses on sustainable winemaking in northern Arizona, an area not necessarily well-known for wine.

Though plenty of musicians have wine brands—both Dave Matthews and Train come to mind—Keenan presents an especially interesting take on the convergences and divergences between wine and music, not just because he's intelligent and articulate, but also because he's extremely active in his participation in both endeavors. In a new video from Revolver Magazine, you don't just hear the vocalist muse about wine, you also see him working with the equipment, messing with tanks and driving a lift. As Caduceus' website points out, Keenan's titles at the company are "Owner, Winemaker, World Class Multi-Tasker, Curmudgeon." This wine is his wine in the same way Tool's music is his music: He is an extremely active participant.

The Art of Work, With Maynard James Keenan, Ep 1 Maynard James Keenan: "Now we're just rats eating each other and eating ourselves. We've lost touch with that friction that keeps you moving, keeps you on your toes, keeps you growing, keeps you learning, keeps you surviving." Posted by REVOLVER Magazine on Thursday, August 31, 2017

The nearly eight-minute video is full of enough interesting and thought-provoking ruminations. However, one reflection seemed to especially touch on how music compares to winemaking that brings to mind David Bowie for the musician. "As a legacy, I feel like some of the music we've done will live on its own, but I feel like—using Bowie as an example—Bowie passes away; people line up to freak out that he's gone, and they're reverent about what he's done. And in a way that's done, he's done it, he can't do anymore, he's no longer here," Keenan explains. "What we've done, or what we're setting up as a community here in Northern Arizona, Southern Arizona, with the winemaking and just the culinary efforts, and the community efforts that go along with it, and all the collateral benefits of a winemaking and grape-growing community, there might be some founders of that movement, but if we are no longer here, there are other people to continue what we've started. So in a way that's more of a legacy because you've established something that can continue 100, 200 years beyond you, which sets up that artistic process."

It's an interesting way of summarizing the difference in the legacy of starting a winery versus starting a band. Though it does overlook the possibility that Tool cover bands could live on for eternity.

[h/t Rolling Stone]