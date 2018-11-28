Tokyo Has the Most Michelin Stars of Any City in the World

Tokyo is holding on to its status as the world's best dining destination, at least according to the Michelin Guide. On Tuesday, the European tire company announced its stars for the Japanese city, awarding stars to 230 restaurants—making it the most-starred city of any in the world. Tokyo also has the most three-starred restaurants of any city, with a whopping 13. (Paris follows behind with 10.)

The Tokyo-Paris disparity becomes even greater when you look at the difference in the number of one- and two-star restaurants between the two cities (Paris has 16 and 92 two- and one-star restaurants, while Tokyo has 52 and 165, respectively). But who's counting?

“Tokyo’s restaurant scene is unique in having a richness of culinary variety seen nowhere else. Here in Tokyo, we tend to forget how incredible it is as a gastronomy destination because the city has so many three-star restaurants,” said Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide International Director, in a statement, adding that city has "come to lead the world in gastronomy."

484 restaurants are included in the guide, with 254 awarded the Bib Gourmand designation—meaning that they "serve quality food at affordable prices,” amounting roughly to ¥5,000, or $44.

This year Tokyo saw the addition of one new three-starred restaurant. The French fine-dining destination L'Osier, which opened in 1973, was upgraded from two to three stars.

Below, find the list of Tokyo's 13 three-star restaurants.

Kagurazaka Ishikawa

Usukifugu Yamadaya

Kanda

Quintessence

Kohaku

Sushi Saito

Joël Robuchon

Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten

Makimura

Azabu Yukimura

Sushi Yoshitake

Ryugin

L'Osier

For the full list, visit the Michelin Guide's website.