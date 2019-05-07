Time Out Market Opens First U.S. Location This Week in Miami

Time Out Market in Lisbon, Portugal, a massive food hall run by the media giant, is almost on the same level as historic landmarks like Praça do Comércio and the Jerónimos Monastery. Sure, it sounds bizarre. But as the destination earns consistent praise from travelers and locals alike – nearly four million visited in 2018 – it oddly makes sense.

The Lisbon location, which was the first Time Out Market of its kind when it opened more than five years ago, offers a window into the city’s restaurant scene, serving some of the best food and drink all in one place, without a customer’s need to research, reserve a seat, or spend too much money.

When Time Out Market opens its first U.S. location in Miami Beach this week, set up about a block away from the ocean, it will bring a similar service stateside, uniting South Florida’s top chefs in one of the busiest tourist destinations in the world.

“True to our mission to democratize fine dining, everything will be affordable," Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat says. "When it opens, the hottest tables in town will be communal.”

In addition to the 18 food stalls, the 18,000-sqaure-foot space, only about a quarter of the size of the Lisbon location, also includes three bars, an art gallery, and a demonstration kitchen, which will feature a new chef and cuisineevery three months. For now, drinks at each of the bars will be handled by the Broken Shaker, Sweet Liberty, and the Generator, which together will result in 15 rotating cocktails, along with various wine, beer, and frozen cocktail options.

Courtesy of Time Out Miami

Debuting Thursday, May 9, James Beard Award-winning chef Norman Van Aken is behind two high-profile outposts: Beach Pie, featuring seasonal pizzas influenced by South Florida ingredients and food traditions, and K’West, serving foods typical to the Florida Keys. Pizzas range from the South Beach, topped with cauliflower, sweet onions, and kale, to the N’Awlins, with Creole sauce, shrimp, spicy relish, and smoked mozzarella, while K’West offers fish sandwiches, papaya barbecue duck meatballs, pork belly, and Van Aken’s riff on a key lime pie.

Ask Top Chef Jeremy Ford to describe his food stall, Krun-Chi, and he’ll say, “Think of it as a Southern boy cooking up Korean food.” The fast-casual spot, featuring sticky chili glazed pork belly, fried chicken sandwiches, and tomato and avocado salad with furikake, is decidedly more casual than Ford’s highly acclaimed Stubborn Seed in South Beach, though the quality is indistinguishable.

Matt Kusher, who owns LoKal and the Spillover in Coconut Grove and Kush in Wynwood, had no intention of opening a restaurant in South Beach—until he was approached by Time Out Market. Now he’s behind two concepts: Kush, which serves burgers (including a frita variety with guava jelly, melted cheese, potato sticks, and crispy bacon) with fries and key lime pie, and Stephen’s Deli, a traditional delicatessen based on Miami’s oldest deli, which Kusher will reopen sometime before year’s end.

Then there’s Azucar Ice Cream, a cult-favorite Miami ice cream shop, which scoops Cuban-inspired creams at the market, including café con leche, plátano maduro, which uses sweet plantains prepared at a small Miami grocery store nearby, and the chocolate and cayenne Burn in Hell Fidel, which debuted days after the announcement of Castro’s death in November 2016. Puerto Rican pastry chef Antonio Bachour, who recently opened his flagship bakery in Coral Gables, runs a stall as well, stocked with flavored croissants, such as red velvet, key lime, and passionfruit, alongside fruit tarts, mousses, and cakes.

Jaclyn Rivas

In addition, the market includes a charcuterie bar by Miami Smokers, Mexican fare by Coyo Taco’s Scott Linquist, Peruvian fare by 33 Kitchen, and the Viet-Cajun spot Pho Mo. Wabi Sabi by Shuji serves contemporary Japanese, while chef Michael Beltran, who runs Ariete in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, offers wood-grilled oysters and classic fritas through Leña. Alberto Cabrera dishes out Tampa-inspired Cuban sandwiches at the Local Cuban, layered with roast pork, ham, and salami.

Chopped champion Giorgio Rapicavoli has also claimed a stake in the market, bringing a second outpost of his wildly-successful Eating House, while the team behind Little Havana’s Ella’s Oyster Bar shuck oysters garnished with caviar and yuzu crème fraiche at Salt & Brine.

As Miami kicks off, Souillat is gearing up to launch additional Time Out-branded markets, with forthcoming 2019 locations planned in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Montreal, followed by Dubai, London-Waterloo, and Prague.

“Where else do you get this kind of food, let alone in a food hall?” Souillat says. “It’s called a food hall, but it really isn’t that. It’s a way to experience a city in a way that’s never been done before.”

Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach