Massimo Bottura, Chrissy Teigen, and Samin Nosrat Make the 2019 Time 100 List

Each year, Time rounds up 100 influential people for the “Time 100”—a list of politicians, actors, musicians, activists, and more who are making an impact on the world right now. The 2019 honorees, each accompanied by a small essay, include Jane Goodall (written by Leonardo DiCaprio), Mahershala Ali (by Octavia Spencer), Hasan Minhaj (by Trevor Noah), and Nancy Pelosi (by Hillary Rodham Clinton). A few big food names made it onto the list, too, under the “pioneers” category—Massimo Bottura, Samin Nosrat, and Chrissy Teigen. Here’s why Time chose them:

Massimo Bottura

Bottura, whose restaurant Osteria Francescana regularly appears in the top five of the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” list, is one of the most iconic chefs in the world. His profile, written by artist and photographer JR, highlights his work through Food for Soul, a nonprofit founded by Bottura and his wife, Lara Gilmore. “His goal was to serve creative meals—similar to the ones you might find in his restaurants—to those in need, using food that would otherwise go to waste," JR wrote. "He organized the first one himself and then encouraged other chefs and artists to join him. He helped me start one in Paris. In one day, we persuaded the Church of La Madeleine to lend us the space in their basement; Massimo has the power of convincing.” Bottura will also open an inn—his first venture in the hotel/b&b industry—with Gilmore this spring in Modena.

Chrissy Teigen

The model, cookbook author, and TV co-host's Time 100 profile was written by chef Eric Ripert. He wrote, “Chrissy’s cooking is truly excellent. She’s a true perfectionist and extremely precise. She remembers where she came from, and she’s very proud of that. Her father is of Norwegian descent, her mother is Thai and she’s American, and she’s bringing her culture to the food world.” Teigen has two cookbooks out—Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat, and Cravings: Hungry for More—which give readers easy-to-follow recipes including pork glass noodle salad and jalapeño parmesan-crusted grilled cheese. She also has one hell of a Twitter account.

Samin Nosrat

Samin Nosrat stole hearts with her cookbook and Netflix series, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat—and she has a second cookbook, What to Cook, on the way soon. In her profile, chef Alice Waters wrote, “Samin shows us what a beautiful experience it is to understand your ingredients—where they come from, who grew them, how alive they are, how people around the world transform them in delicious, diverse ways,” as well as “there is magic in the way Samin teaches.” You can catch up with season one of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat on Netflix; or, tune in to the inaugural episode of our Communal Table podcast, where Nosrat is the starring guest.