Doughnut Fights Encouraged at This Coffee Chain

America's coffee and doughnut chains are in full-on holiday menu mode. Earlier this week, Krispy Kreme rolled out an ugly Christmas sweater-themed doughnut (right on the heels of their seasonal cinnamon swirl doughnut release). Dunkin Donuts is currently promoting their new cinnamon sticky bun coffee and "Holiday Spice" bacon breakfast sandwich (the bacon is seasoned with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg). And now, Canadian import Tim Hortons—they currently have outposts in 14 U.S. states—is getting in on the fun with a festive limited edition menu item of their own.

Starting Saturday, December 1, select Tim Hortons—so far, the Warren, Michigan, Orchard Park, New York and Whitehall, Ohio locations—will offer Snowbits. "Wait, what?" is a question you might have, and a fair one at that. To fully appreciate Snowbits, you need to have a basic understanding of Timbits—Tim Horton's (delightfully named) take on doughnut holes. Think of them as the Canadian cousins to Dunkin Donuts' munchkins. Like munchkins, Timbits come in a variety of flavors (apple fritter, honey dip, sour cream glazed, blueberry, and lemon, to name a few), and are quite small.

Tim Hortons

Snowbits, on the other hand, are three times the size of the chain's classic "old fashion flavored" (a.k.a. plain) Timbits, and are coated in powdered sugar to look like snowballs. The first 12 guests to mention Snowbits at the aforementioned outposts on Saturday will be gifted a pack of two—one to eat (or throw) and one to share (and then, possibly, dodge). Or, you could always keep both and build a Snowbit snowman.

If you don't live near one of the Tim Hortons offering Snowbits this December, there are still some other seasonal menu items to consider. Namely, their latest hot chocolate lineup, which includes peppermint, white chocolate, salted caramel, and Hershey's flavors, as well as the peppermint mocha iced cappuccino.