Thomas Keller's First Florida Restaurant Is Open for Business

Thomas Keller has finally opened a restaurant in Miami, Florida, and it's a pretty big deal. This Wednesday, the French Laundry chef opened The Surf Club Restaurant, a modern revival of an iconic club from the 1930s, on Collins Avenue, after years of anticipation from the Miami community.

Keller is serving "classic Continental cuisine" that honors the historic space, a bold piece of Americana with Art Deco flourishes. The signature dishes on the menu are old classics: think beef wellington, roasted chicken for two, lobster thermidor, lemon meringue tart, and coconut cake. In addition to revitalizing the beachside club, The Surf Club marks Keller's first venture in Florida. Julie Kurz, an alum of Bouchon Bakery, is executive pastry chef, overseeing production of the restaurant's desserts, breads, and candies.

“What we’re hoping to bring to Miami is the kind of restaurant where people can go out and celebrate,” Keller told The Miami Herald in 2017. “It’s going to be a tip of the hat to a time when America was the most optimistic, when the appeal in America, the pride in America, was at its peak. The glamour, the celebration, that’s the kind of restaurant this will be.” He insisted that the classically-minded restaurant would not be a copy of The French Laundry, nor a "personality-driven" concept.

Designed by Martin Brudnizki Design, the dining room features chandaliers and and blue tones that celebrate Miami's unique contributions to Art Deco design.

Keller, who became globally known through The French Laundry and Per Se, was named a F&W Best New Chef in 1988—the same year Daniel Boulud was recognized, too.

The restaurant serves dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., five nights a week, from Tuesday to Saturday.

The Surf Club Restaurant, 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154.(305) 381-3333.