These Stylish Coffee Cups Are Made from Coffee

These cups are a coffee lover's dream come true: you can finally drink coffee out of coffee. So yeah, it's not just the caffeine getting us super excited. The HuskeeCup is a coffee cup made from recycled coffee husk, the waste material created during coffee production, so not only are you drinking coffee-ception, but you're also taking a small step toward saving the environment.

Then there are the practical benefits: according to the HuskeeCup's Kickstarter, the cup is great at heat retention, is dishwasher friendly, and comes in a variety of sizes (right now, 6 oz., 8 oz., and 12 oz. cups are available, but, when they go to full production, you'll also be able to get 4 oz. and 10 oz. cups). Plus, the chic black and white colors and modern design aren't not half bad to look at.

As far as price, the cups are surprisingly reasonable. AU$45 (about US$35) will buy you four 6 oz. cups, so that's less than US$9 per cup. On the other hand, if you're a coffee lover with thousands of dollars to throw around, AU$5000 (about US$3,900) will get you a 5 day coffee and tea tour of China, with food, coffee, and tea provided. Okay, so that Kickstarter reward is basically a vacation, plus a few mugs thrown in.

Courtesy of Huskee Pty Ltd

The HuskeeCup is one in a series of creative, eco-friendly coffee cup start-ups we've seen recently. As far as using coffee byproduct in your coffee cup, you might remember the c2cup, a travel mug made from coffee chaff. The HuskeeCup also reminds us a little bit of Cupffee, those biodegradable, edible coffee cups from earlier this year that made the coffee cup part of the experience. Plus, in 2015, there was that plantable coffee cup that, once you were done drinking, you could use to reforest areas that needed more plant life. It seems there are a growing number of options for you to make the world a better place one cup of coffee at a time.