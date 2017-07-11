These Chiffon Cakes Look Just Like Stuffed Animals

If chiffon cake isn’t already on your radar, get ready. It just might be headed for the pastry world pedestal long occupied by macarons and cupcakes—at least if Susanne Ng has anything to do with it.

The 37-year-old Singapore native bakes these chiffon cakes, which are a dessert similar to angel food cake, the only real difference being that chiffon cakes contain egg yolks, and angel food only contains egg whites. Her particular style of chiffon cake is so whimsical and “fluffy” looking, though, that they look more like stuffed animals than cakes at first glance. And at second glance. In fact, the baker’s confections are so impeccably designed, you could scroll through her entire Instagram and never know you’re looking at edible desserts.

Ng’s cakes take just as long to create as you might imagine: about 16 hours. First, of course, there’s the matter of actually baking them. For the teddy bear, the cake is baked in many different molds for all the different parts of the bear, and it must be cooled completely before being assembled. Cooling and baking alone takes nearly half a day. After assembly, small details, including flower buds and eyes, are sculpted from large sheets of cake and “glued” on using melted chocolate.

Super honored to be regram by @ch8sg! 新年快乐 dear friends! #Repost from @ch8sg with @regram.app ... Super honored to have Guji Guji as the centerpiece of a baker's creation. Thanks for the support! 咕鸡咕鸡庆丰年！#gujiguji A post shared by Susanne Ng (@susanne.decochiffon) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

"I have been baking such chiffon cakes over the past three years and never expected that they would go viral one day,” the home baker told the outlet. “I am thankful that more people now appreciate the hard work that I've put in."

With more than 30,000 followers at the time of this article’s posting, people are certainly appreciating her artistry. Over on @susanne.decochiffon, hundreds of her designs can be seen—from flowers to fruits to animals and even princesses. There’s a sushi cake, too.

Courtesy of Susanne Ng

Ng credits her background as a biomedical engineer for her precise, symmetrical designs. "I think I take a scientific approach to baking, in terms of studying, understanding and then controlling the patterns and processes,” she said. “For every creation I make, I try to challenge myself to create something new."

Feeling up to the challenge yourself? We can’t promise your cake will come out looking just like Ng’s, but you can use our recipe and give it a try.