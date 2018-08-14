Chicago’s ‘The Office’ Pop-Up Bar Will Host ‘The Dundies’ with the Help of Chili’s

Even casual fans can likely find something to enjoy about a The Office-themed pop-up bar. Through Labor Day, the beer/bourbon/arcade joint Replay in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood—which has previously hosted themes like The Simpsons’ Moe’s Tavern and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Paddy’s Pub—is running a tribute to the beloved British series turned nine-season American sitcom juggernaut with things like The Office-related artwork, themed drinks, and Scranton-inspired desks and cubicles right in the bar. So even if you’re just looking for an excuse get out of your own office, this pop-up seems like a fun opportunity. But diehard The Office fans may want to consider marking their calendar for August 17. On that night, Replay will be hosting its own version of the show’s The Dundies awards ceremony.

Courtesy of Chili’s® Grill & Bar

As immortalized in the first episode of The Office’s second season, the then-8th annual Dundies were held in, of all places, a Chili’s. Obviously, this recreation of The Dundies is happening at Replay instead, but that doesn’t mean Chili’s didn’t want in on the action: The chain has stepped in to sponsor The Dundies at Replay and is bringing enough margaritas to get Pam banned for life!

“We've brought on a slew of talented Office fans to create a whole script for an Office-themed ‘awards ceremony’ honoring Dunder Mifflin's best and brightest,” Replay explains on the event’s Facebook page. The remaining tickets to the festivities aren’t cheap—about $60—but Replay says your money won’t go to waste. “Your ticket will get you a Chili's Presidente Margarita with keepsake glass, 4(!) complimentary drinks, a Chili's themed gift bag, and entry to win a whole bunch of The Office-themed prize packs.”

Beyond cost and availability, Chili’s also understands that Chicago is also out of a lot of The Office fans’ way, so the chain is further supporting the event by making sure everyone can see it: Chili’s promises they’ll be streaming the event on the internet. A spokesperson for the chain says you’ll be able to catch the action via Facebook Live and Twitter Periscope, or if you miss out there, you can see clips from the event on the Chili’s Instagram page.