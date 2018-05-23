ABC Cancels 'The Chew' After Seven Seasons

For anyone watching daytime network TV, ABC's The Chew brought viewers a delicious daily dose of both food and typical morning talk show banter. But today, the network announced it would be pulling the plug on future seasons of the daily series, which will continue to air new episodes until September with new episodes set to debut in June. In place of The Chew, ABC will then expand Good Morning America to three hours to cover the void left by the Carla Hall, Michael Symon, and Clinton Kelly-hosted lifestyle show.

"While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet," Disney/ABC Television president Ben Sherwood said in a statement. "For seven years The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere. We applaud and thank [executive producer] Gordon Elliott, [executive producer] Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”

"Before The Chew, no one had attempted a talk/food hybrid," Gordon Elliott said. "Our hosts Clinton, Carla and Michael and the staff created television history executing the show as well as they did for all these years. I know I speak for all of the people who work on the show when I say it was the best television we have ever had the privilege to produce."

The Chew first aired in 2011, with Hall, Symon, and Kelly joined by co-hosts chef Mario Batali and nutritionist Daphne Oz, and earned two Daytime Emmy Awards during its run. Oz left the show in 2017 for personal reasons, while Batali stepped down from hosting duties in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the chef. ABC's cancellation of the series comes just days after Batali came under investigation by the NYPD for alleged sexual assault. As recently as this month, Carla Hall admitted that the show was in no hurry to replace Batali, according to US Weekly.