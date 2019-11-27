Heathrow Sent Pumpkin Pies Down the Baggage Carousel for American Expats

Image zoom Courtesy of Heathrow

The United Kingdom and the United States of America are very similar. Sure, the Brits drive on the wrong side of the road, but the street signs are still written in English. And sure, their beer is a bit flat, but they love their breweries just like us.

However, one major difference is Thanksgiving: Though Halloween has crept across the pond, Thanksgiving’s entire premise is based on American history, so Brits will spend this Thursday like they do every Thursday: working until they can go home and watch some weird Strictly Come Dancing spinoff.

For Americans expats, this lack of Thanksgiving can be jarring: Where’s my damn green bean casserole?! And with 80 million passengers flying through every year, Heathrow Airport understands what it means to be homesick. So this year, they’ve teamed up with Whole Foods to offer a Turkey Day surprise for Americans traveling into London. On Wednesday morning, for five U.S.-originating flights, those cheeky monkeys at Heathrow sent wicker baskets with pumpkin pies from Whole Foods through the baggage carousel along with the usual luggage.

Image zoom Courtesy of Heathrow

“Baggage ambassadors were on hand to garnish slices with dollops of whipped cream and wish everyone a very ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’ with screens throughout the terminal echoing the sentiment,” the airport added.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year for our [U.K. locations], as American expats seek out the tastes and traditions of home. And while turkey might get first billing on the day, we know that it’s just not an American Thanksgiving without pie,” Jade Hoai, director of purchasing and operations for Whole Foods Market UK, said in the announcement.

Image zoom Courtesy of Heathrow

Apparently, about 200,000 Americans currently live in the U.K., and even they might be surprised to know that Whole Foods also has seven grocery stores in England, all in London. Turns out that’s another thing Brits and Yanks have in common: Even though we call it eggplant and they call it aubergine, we both want it organic!