Meet the Women at the Forefront of Texas BBQ

Barbecue may be known as a boys’ club, but women across the country have been quietly taking the scene to new heights for decades. Look no further than the Lone Star State for an incredible group of women leading the barbecue scene. Even more impressive is how many of these star pit masters have multiple jobs—from photographer to custodian, they’re not just manning the smokers, they’re doing it all. As Kim Dunn, the Korean-born owner and sole employee of Pit Stop Bar-B-Q in Temple, Texas, puts it: “We are multi-talented. I don't care how you look at it. I can have a baby and clean house and go work like a man does and come home and take care of the family, too. Think about it—we are multi-talented, women are.”

Veronica Meewes
Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ in Lexington, TX

If you aren’t already familiar with the James Beard Award-nominated “first lady of Texas barbecue,” get to know this living legend.

Pat Mares of Ruby’s BBQ in Austin

Though she retired and closed Ruby’s this winter, she paved the way for Austin’s barbecue scene.

Kim Dunn of Pit Stop Bar-B-Q in Temple, TX

She’s the owner and sole employee of her destination-worthy joint.

LeAnn Mueller of Austin’s la Barbecue

This pit master doesn’t just run one of Austin’s most popular bbq spots. She also has a seriously impressive second career.

Laura Loomis of San Antonio’s Two Bros BBQ

She never thought she’d be a pit hand, let alone a pitmaster.

Jess Pryles, the Hardcore Carnivore

If it has to do with meat, this Australian-born Texas-based author, speaker and Jane of all trades has a hand in it.

