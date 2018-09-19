State Fair of Texas's Outrageous New Food Options: Kool-Aid Pickle Sangria, Corn Dog Ale, and More

The State Fair of Texas—a month-long snack-fest that answers the eternal question, "Hey, can you fry this?"—is nearly upon us, and the event's organizers are still rolling out news about 2018's food offerings. Back in August, we reported on the initial snack menu, featuring semi-finalists from the Big Tex Choice Awards, a fierce competition to determine the year's most fair-worthy dishes (some winners of note: deep-fried ranch dressing, deep-fried lobster pops, and something called a "cotton candy taco"). And now, there's a list of all-new food and drink options beyond the Big Tex Choice Awards, cooked up by the State Fair of Texas's go-to concessionaires.

Check out some of the most outrageous snack mashups and fried treats from the just-released lineup, below. And try them for yourself at the event, which kicks off at Fair Park in Dallas on September 28.

Kool-Aid Pickle-Dilly Sangria

We already knew there would be Kool-Aid pickles at the event. But Kool-Aid and pickle juice sangria? State Fair of Texas, you've out-Texased yourself. This drink (pictured above) combines fruit punch-flavored Kool-Aid, pickle juice, white wine, lemon-lime soda, pineapple chunks, cherries, and blueberries—all garnished with a Kool-Aid soaked pickle spear.

Pico Frito (Deep-Fried Pico de Gallo)

The State Fair of Texas

If you can deep-fry ranch dressing, anything is possible. Here, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and jalapenos are fried in egg wrap paper and served with a side of savory cilantro sauce.

Corn Dog Ale

State Fair of Texas

This amber ale is brewed with a blend of Pale 2-Row barleys, caramel malt, and smoked malt, along with eight herbs and spices. Its smoky flavor is meant to evoke a corn dog, and it's served with a rim of yellow mustard.

Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"

State Fair of Texas

It was only a matter of time before someone tried deep-frying the popular Mexican street snack. These are sprinkled with Mexican cheeses and served with a side of creamy corn dip.

Cherish Erbert Champagne

State Fair of Texas

There is a lot going on in this frozen cocktail. Specifically, cherry sherbet, champagne, a candy-rimmed Pixy Stix straw, and vanilla ice cream.

Texas Thai Delight

[%image5]

Is there any limit to things you can roll into a ball and dunk in a deep fryer? Behold: coconut milk-infused sticky rice, studded with mangoes, dipped in batter, fried until golden, and served on a stick with a side of "sweet sauce."