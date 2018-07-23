Here's Where You Can Get Cheap Margaritas and Tequila Shots on National Tequila Day

This summer has been one long, freebie-laden string of food holidays—Ice Cream Day, Hot Dog Day, Fried Chicken Day—but they were all a warm-up for this, the most fun of the National Some-Kind-of-Food Days: Tequila Day. This Tuesday, July 24, some of the country's biggest Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurant chains are rolling out deals on margaritas, tequila shots, and other drinks involving everyone's favorite agave-based liquor. Check out the roundup, below, and start mapping your discount cocktail crawl. (Or, if you want to celebrate indoors, scroll through our all-time favorite margarita recipes, here.)

Abuelo's

Premium margaritas will be $6.95 all day Tuesday. Plus, Abuelo's is running a social media promotion from July 24 through 6 p.m. on Friday, July 27; Check the chain's Facebook and Instagram for "mystery prizes."

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze Island Grille is stretching National Tequila Day into a four-day celebration. From now through Thursday, July 26, enjoy $5 classic margaritas at participating locations (you can find more details here).

Chili's

Three select margaritas will be $5 in honor of National Tequila Day. Keep your eyes on the Chili's Instagram for specifics.

Chuy's

Top off your frozen margarita with one of the chain's signature "floaters" (half an ounce of your choice of liquor) for $1. Plus, take $1 the Chuy's "Perfect Margarita," made with Patrón Silver.

El Fenix

The regional chain (you can find outposts throughout Texas and Oklahoma) is serving $1 house margaritas (frozen or on the rocks) all day Tuesday.

El Torito

Be one of the first 25 people to visit your local branch of the California-based franchise after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 and use the code word "tequila" to snag a free tequila-themed T-shirt. The offer is only valid if you purchase something, though. (May we suggest...a margarita?)

On the Border

From now through Tuesday, July 24, toast National Tequila Day with $2 classic margaritas and tequila shot specials. Bonus: The 24th is also "Taco Fix Tuesday," which means ground beef, chicken tinga, and veggie tacos (your choice of crispy or soft) are $2 all day.