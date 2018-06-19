The Ten Most Popular Dishes in the Country, According to Yelp

So you picked a place to eat. Chances are if you’re going out to dinner with a group, it took forever to come to a consensus. Some people want pasta, other people are gluten-free. The process almost takes the joy out of going out to eat. But you did arrive at a restaurant, eventually. There’s another challenge on the horizon though. You might have used Yelp to find the spot—if you trust reviews from the public—which takes some of the guesswork out of finding a restaurant with tasty food and good service. Until now, Yelp hasn’t been able to help (at least officially) with that second challenge that comes with dining out: picking a dish from the menu. Today, however, Yelp has launched a new feature called “popular dishes,” which simply let’s people know which menu items Yelp users love the most.

According to a statement from the company, Yelp used “machine learning” to review the almost 155 million reviews and photos on the app to determine the best-reviewed dishes from featured restaurants (photos of the dishes will pop up at the top of the app when you click on a restaurant). That way, you won’t necessarily have to guess what’s good—other people will do the work for you. Of course, this feature is really only useful if you trust the experiences of other people who have been to the restaurant before, and there are plenty of variables involved there too—from personal taste to dumb luck (maybe the chef was just having an off day and the Greek salad is actually delicious). So while this new feature might be a helpful guide to what to eat when you go out, you might have better luck choosing a dish based on gut instinct.

To celebrate the launch of the new feature, Yelp has released its list of the top ten most popular dishes in the country, which it ranked according to user reviews. Add them to your culinary bucket list: